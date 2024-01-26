Miranda Lambert Received a 'Random Wig' in Her Amazon Package So of Course She Named It

“Tease it to Jesus," Lambert joked of the "creepy" wig

Miranda Lambert found herself tangled in a hairy situation when an odd Amazon package landed on her doorstep.

The “Bluebird” singer, 40, shared a hilarious story about how she’d received a "random wig” in an Amazon delivery on Friday.

“This showed up today in an Amazon package with my name on it,” she explained in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

In the clip, her friend held up the curled blonde hairpiece, which also came with its own wig cap, as Lambert wondered why on earth she was sent an item that wasn't in her order.

“Here it is if I wanted to just feel a little extra Texas today. Jeez. Tease it to Jesus,” Lambert, a Texas native, joked.

Lambert then decided to have a little fun with it and tried on the wig herself.

Her Instagram Story cuts to a funny clip of her wearing the wig crookedly and singing.

“Y’all it’s 10:30 a.m. We’re sober,” she captioned the video.

The wig, which she named Daisy, didn’t actually look too far off from her natural blonde hair, which she usually styles in waves for red carpet events and her concerts.

Now though, she has it as a backup option for when she really wants get into the “country music mood.”

These days, Lambert is laughing off any mishap that comes her way.

Back in July she found herself in some serious discourse about her response to fans taking selfies at her concert.

During a performance at her Las Vegas residency last summer, the country star stopped her show to give fans a piece of her mind when she noticed a group of concertgoers taking selfies instead of listening to the music.

The news went viral and a week later at another one of her shows, Lambert found support within one fan who came to the concert wearing a "Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies" shirt.

"That's badass," she added, laughing over the fan's effort. Lambert then reached over and accepted a mini bottle of tequila, which she cracked open and took a swig from amid cheers from the audience, then offered the rest to her guitarist.



