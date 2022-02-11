Miranda Lambert Posts Intimate Bikini Pics With Her Husband On Their Anniversary



Miranda Lambert tied the knot with husband Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019.

The ceremony was secret, but she revealed the news to fans on Instagram in February 2019.

Miranda and Brendan met while the country singer was performing on Good Morning America with her band The Pistol Annies.

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn't shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can't blame her. Since the two met, they've been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda's a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he's along side her for a steamy music video.

The couple proclaimed their "I Dos" in January 2019 and they recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary in the best way possible — soaking up some sun on the beach. Miranda shared a collection of photos from their trip that left fans blushing a bit. She captioned the Instagram post with, "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine. ☀️❤️ #3years💍."

The "Settling Down" singer gave Brendan a sweet smooch on the cheek as they enjoyed some time on the beach. Miranda rocked a star-spangled bikini and a hat that says "Dallas" to show some love for her home state of Texas. In another selfie of the couple, Brendan ditches his t-shirt to show off those washboard abs that were front and center in Miranda's remix video for "Tequila Does."

Once fans fanned (pun intended) themselves off for a bit, they ran to the comment section to leave strings of fire emojis and sweet messages like:

"Love you guys! Y’all are the best!"

"You guys make me so happy. Happy anniversary you two!! ❤️❤️"

"Hotties. 🔥🔥 happy anniversary"

"That light that shines off y’all is 🔥 Happy anniversary & cheers to a lightning love!"

Miranda finished up the anniversary trip recap with an oh-so-adorable solo photo. With sunglasses on and giant wine glass in hand, you can tell Miranda is thoroughly enjoying her vacay.

Miranda's been extremely busy during the new year. Between performing at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, announcing the comeback of The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, premiering The Marfa Tapes on Paramount+, and releasing a video for her song "If I Was a Cowboy" (which has a special appearance from Brendan), we're glad to see the couple spending well-deserved quality time together.

