Miranda Lambert on Posting Husband's Abs Online: 'If You Look Like That, You Got to Share Your Gift'

Miranda Lambert isn't afraid to show off her husband's physique online — and there's a reason for that!

While walking the red carpet of Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, which was sponsored by Grey Goose, on Saturday evening, the country superstar chatted with PEOPLE about why she has no problem with uploading shirtless shots of husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media.

"We don't post that much, we're really bad at it, but we're trying to get better," Lambert, 39, said of their social media habits, before adding of her husband's sexy pics, "If you look like that, you got to share your gift."

Lambert most recently posted pictures with McLoughlin, 29, as part of an Instagram photo compilation in celebration of their fourth wedding anniversary last month. The photos go from sweet to steamy in the later slides, where her beau strips off his shirt for the camera and poses with his wife.

"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕. Happy anniversary babe! You are the best," Lambert captioned the photo series, before adding, "(Y'all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠" — referring to McLoughlin's shirtless shots.

During the event's red carpet, Lambert also shared her go-to relationship advice for keeping things smooth with her husband.

"I think it's communication," she explained. "There's a romance about just being open and talking through things. It provides intimacy, so it's important to me."

Lambert and McLoughlin, who tied the knot in January 2019 at a farm near Nashville, first met outside of Good Morning America three months earlier, when the now-retired cop was working security for a performance of hers.

The pair then revealed their marriage to fans on Valentine's Day that year, and Lambert explained to PEOPLE at the time why they kept their relationship private.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," Lambert said of her previous marriage to Blake Shelton, which lasted from 2011 to 2015. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

Currently, Lambert is up in four categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Her LP Palomino is up for best country album, while "If I Was a Cowboy" and "In His Arms" are nominated for best country song and best country solo performance, respectively.

Her collaboration with Luke Combs, "Outrunnin' Your Memory," is also nominated for an award — best country duo/group performance.

"I've always viewed a Grammy Award as one of the highest honors you can achieve as an artist," Lambert shared in a statement after her nominations. "I think back to creating these songs with some of my closest friends, not knowing where those writing sessions would lead, and it blows me away to see where they've taken us."

"These nominations are an absolute honor and I'm so proud to be representing the Country music community with this music that means so much to me," she continued.