Miranda Lambert Posted An Instagram with Joe Exotic from 'Tiger King' and We Have Questions

From Country Living

Netflix's hit series Tiger King has been met with plenty of enthusiasm, controversy, and bewilderment since its launch on March 20.



While many celebrities have been chiming in amid the Tiger King discourse, country artist Miranda Lambert posted a surprising set of photos with Joe Exotic to her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram and Twitter on Monday, April 13, to share a few snapshots of herself with Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix's Tiger King docuseries, and a few other members of the G.W. Zoo staff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad









Since the show's release, opinions about Joe Exotic (the controversial central figure of the show who is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence) have been almost as wild as the show itself. Questions about the well-being of the animals have arisen since the show's premiere, as viewers have tried to discern the truth about the zoo and its employees.

Miranda is a known animal lover, and founded the MuttNation Foundation with her mother, Bev Lambert, in 2009. At first, some of her fans were "very disappointed" about the photos and voiced concerns about Miranda's apparent connection to Joe:





I’ve been a fan of yours for 10+ years, but he killed innocent and healthy tigers... 😭 — Paige🌙 (@PaigeHeartsU) April 13, 2020





Thankfully, Miranda was quick to explain the story behind her photos with a follow-up tweet. According to Miranda, her MuttNation team ventured to Houston in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey to assist with the relocation of shelter dogs back to safety in Oklahoma.

Story continues

When MuttNation called for volunteers to help move the dogs, and "some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff," she said. "Now I know it's 'Joe Exotic' ... I've never even been to his zoo and didn't know he had tigers. OBVIOUSLY I'd never condone animals being treated badly."

In the end, her fans seemed relieved that the encounter was the result of chance, and showed their support for her work with MuttNation:

"Anyone can tell those photos were from awhile ago and if you know ANYTHING about ML, you know she does not condone animal abuse at all," tweeted one fan.

Another fan managed to find a little humor in the situation:

I was like, “Oh No Miranda!” I knew there was no way you’d purposely be in his presence without extenuating circumstances!! Great pic though 😜❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 — Brandi 🤍 (@brandibeaird) April 13, 2020

All in all, we're relieved that Miranda truly loves animals as much as we do!

You Might Also Like