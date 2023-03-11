Miranda Lambert Looks Stunning in a Figure-Hugging Black Dresss



You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can't take Texas out of the girl!

Country queen Miranda Lambert took a trip back to her home state to attend the Texas Medal of Arts Awards in Austin. The event celebrates natives who have achieved great feats with their creative talents. So, it only makes sense that the 3-time Grammy Award-winning artist was one of the honorees among others like actor Luke Wilson and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

In an Instagram post captioned, "Such an honor to receive this Texas Medal of Arts. So proud to be from the Lone Star State and thankful for all the support," Miranda shared a few snapshots from the night. The 39-year-old hit the red carpet with her well-deserved medal and an outfit that had fans applauding.

Keeping it simple and classic, the Palomino singer may have come to receive her honor, but it's us who should be thanking her. Miranda looked incredible in a glittering black midi dress with long sleeves and a busty neckline. She kept things simple by wearing her locks in loose waves and accessorizing with classic black additions.

Her dress designed by Ralph Lauren will cost you a couple of thousands, but if you're trying to steal Miranda's look for any upcoming events without the country star budget, we've got you covered.

Miranda's social media recap also included a snapshot of her performance during the event which she mentioned in her caption that read, "Also Thanks to my buddies @jackingram and @jonrandallmusic for playing some tunes with me."

She ended the slideshow with yet another stunner of an outfit as she posed in a flattering baby blue jumpsuit with a navy bustier peaking through the neckline and a large statement necklace.

Along with bombarding the "Actin Up" singer's comments with celebratory messages for her achievement, fans blew up Miranda's post to rave about her stylish fits like:

"You look fabulous!! Congratulations. 💖"

"It’s the suit for me 😍😍"

"That powder blue pant suit 😮 gorgeous"

"Love your outfit! Looking stunning as always! ❤️ ❤️"

Honestly, we couldn't have said it better ourselves!

