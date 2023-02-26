Miranda Lambert Just Shared Rare Photos With Her Husband on Instagram

With an upcoming Las Vegas residency on the horizon, and red carpet after red carpet, country starlet Miranda Lambert is just unstoppable. But that doesn't mean she doesn't have time for her one true love.



Like most people in loving relationships, the Palomino singer shared a special Valentine's Day post dedicated to her husband Brendan McLoughlin. In a video captioned, "I’ll be lovin’ you @brendanjmcloughlin. Every day," Miranda shared some never-before-seen snapshots of the two doing what they do best: just being the cutest.

With "I'll Be Lovin' You" from Miranda's recent album playing in the background, fans got a small yet intimate glimpse into the couple's relationship with a mix of adorable selfies and throwback moments previously shared on social media.

After we witnessed their cuteness overload, people immediately ran to the comments section and had nothing but good things to say to the couple. "So happy to see you so happy," admitted one fan. "You both look so happy and so in love😢😢🙌," and "Happy Valentine’s Day to the gorgeous couple. ❤️❤️," wrote others.

Miranda and Brendan met back in 2018 on the set of Good Morning America. Brendan, who was an NYPD police officer at the time, was working security for the show where Miranda was performing with The Pistol Annies. The two immediately hit it off and got married just a year later in a secret ceremony that literally no one saw coming.

Now with four years of marriage under their belt and a highly anticipated Las Vegas residency continuing in March, we can't wait to see what else is in store for the adorable couple!

