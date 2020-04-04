Miranda Lambert Just Shared the Clothing Item She Can't Live Without Right Now

Photo credit: Instagram/Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert is currently spending her days on her farm, but took the time to join her friends, the Junk Gypsies (Amie Sikes and Jolie Sikes-Smith), for their recent Instagram livestream.

The "Virtual Prom" live session included a conversation about Miranda's super-relatable fashion choices while in self-isolation.

In a recent Instagram post, Miranda Lambert gave fans a run-down of how she’s been spending her time indoors. While she's been tuning in to her fellow artists' live-streamed performances, she admits that she’s still learning about the platform and honing her Instagram live skills.

However, the 36 year-old singer did share that she talked to her "spirit animals," the Junk Gypsies, via their own Instagram livestream.

Fortunately for us, a fan account documented the interaction for all to see. In the clip, Miranda, who left her downtown Nashville home to stay at her farm, is wearing a Junk Gypsy hat with a huge smile on her face while detailing the struggles of her search for cell service (she chalked it up to "#CountryProblems").

The trio talked about everything from Miranda’s dad and her DIY iron patio furniture project to Miranda's on-stage fashion and her recent at-home attire.



“I have not ventured into anything with buttons yet,” Miranda says of her recent wardrobe. “I went to town to get some more clothes and it was just to get different yoga pants.”

In addition to lounging around, the down-to-earth singer says she has been using her rare time at home to plant flowers. Perhaps Miranda's green thumb can inspire us to use this time to check off a passion project we haven’t had time to complete in the past!

