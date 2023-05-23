Miranda Lambert Jokes Her Mom’s Marriage Meatloaf 'Worked for Me Twice’ — Get the Recipe

“She always says, ‘It's the loaf that’ll getcha the ring,’" Lambert said on the Biscuits and Jam podcast

Miranda Lambert's most prized family recipe is what's being called "marriage-worthy meatloaf."

In her cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet?, the country star writes about all her treasured dishes and stories inspired by the generations of women who taught her how to cook. On Tuesday, Lambert spoke with Southern Living’s editor in chief, Sid Evans, on the Biscuits and Jam podcast and opened up one particularly special recipe from the book — her mom Beverly’s "famous meatloaf."



“She always says, ‘It's the loaf that’ll getcha the ring,’ and I mean, it worked for me twice, so there's that,” Lambert said with a laugh.



Lambert married her current husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in 2019. She was married to fellow country star Blake Shelton for four years before they split in 2015.

“Everybody that knows our friend group, knows these ladies, knows if you're getting serious with someone, you either bring 'em to Bev Lambert's house to have the loaf, or you make it for them yourself,” Lambert said on the podcast.



Her mom’s recipe, which was originally featured on Southern Living in 2010, is a decadent dish that consists of both ground beef and ground pork sausage topped with a sweet and tangy glaze. (Get the full recipe below.)

Lambert admitted that she isn’t the only one to reap the wedding bell benefits of the foolproof meal.



“I think there's, like, 10 cases where people either brought 'em to Mom's and then got engaged, or made the meatloaf and then got engaged. I don't know, it's just like a little spell. There's something in there,” she told Evans.



In April, Lambert took over the PEOPLE food section as a guest editor, highlighting some of her favorite recipes and stories from her cookbook. She told PEOPLE that her cooking knowledge is undoubtedly generational.

"My mom could make something out of nothing,” she said. "We didn't grow up with hardly any money, and so we didn't have a ton of groceries in our house all the time. And so she would just make a meal out of barely anything. We ate a lot of spaghetti because it's cheap, and my mom would can the sauce from our garden."

She added: "My grandmother actually is probably where [Beverly] got it…because she had a little sign in her kitchen my whole life that says, 'Do what you can with what you've got’. And that's what she did with her life and her cooking. And that's what she passed to my mom who passed it to me."

Lambert said cooking is a way to bring back memories of those she loves most.

"When I make something of my grandmother's, I feel her with me at that moment. She's back. And I just think that you can't put a price on that," she said.

Bev's Famous Meatloaf

2 lb. lean ground beef

1 lb. ground pork sausage

18 saltine crackers, crushed

½ green bell pepper, chopped

½ yellow onion, finely chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. mustard

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. flour

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 350°. Use an 11x7-inch baking dish. Add the ground beef, sausage, crackers, bell pepper, onion, eggs, Worcester-shire, mustard, and ¼ cup of the brown sugar to a medium bowl. Mix with your hands until blended. Shape the mixture into a 10x5-inch loaf and place in the baking dish. Bake for 1 hour. Remove from the oven; drain the juices into a separate bowl and reserve for the gravy. In a bowl, stir together the ketchup and the remaining ¼ cup brown sugar for the glaze. Reserve 2 to 3 tablespoons of the glaze for the gravy. Spread the rest over the meatloaf. Bake for 15minutes more, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 160°F. Pour the drained meat juices into a sauce pan and heat until hot. Add the flour and stir until thickened. Mix 1 ½ cups of hot water into the reserved glaze and add it to the saucepan. Cook until it starts to bubble. Remove from the heat and generously season with salt and pepper. Remove the loaf from the oven and let stand for 20 minutes. Then serve directly from the casserole dish, alongside your favorite mashed potatoes topped with the gravy.

Serves: 6 to 8



