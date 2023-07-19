Miranda Lambert Fan Was "Determined" To Enjoy Her Night after Being Called Out for Selfie

Miranda Lambert's recent Las Vegas concert left a strong impression, and not just for her music. A video of Lambert stopping the show to call out fans in the VIP section for taking photos went viral on TikTok and is now being hotly debated by fans across multiple platforms. Many commenters sided with the women taking pictures on the initial video, but as more information comes out opinions are split.

Adela Calin was taking photos with friends during the concert when Miranda stopped the show to call them out. Calin posted the photos in question to her Instagram saying, "These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies 😱." The photos show a group of six women posing close to the stage with their backs turned to Lambert, who is mid-song.

"2 of my friends were very upset and walked out. 2 ladies excused themselves and went to the ladies room and me and one friend stayed for the remainder of the concert. I was determined to enjoy my night," Calin told Country Living regarding the immediate aftermath of the situation.

"It was 3o seconds at most. We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down," Calin told NBC News, "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me..."

Calin's Instagram post prompted a whole new wave of comments and outside opinions. Many fans in support of Miranda pointed out the women were taking photos during a very emotional song and instead they should have done so in between songs or before or after the show. "She's singing a deeply emotional song about her divorce and you're standing up right in front with your backs to her trying to get your moment. Good for her," one commenter said in support of Miranda. "This isn't a selfie. This is a posed photo with a flash during an intimate moment of the show. It's ride to the performers and the audience," another chimed in.

Though, Calin had her fair share of advocates as well, some commending her for how well she handled the whole situation. "So many people there holding their phones up & you were the problem?? I'm not understanding her Mariah Carey behavior," one commenter said. "it is not rude to take pictures or videos at a concert. Miranda was completely out of line," and "Her insecurities are stronger than her singing voice - good on you for finding her behavior funny and moving on," other fans said.

Now all we're waiting for is a comment from Miranda, but it is obvious that there is more to the story than the original clip shows.

