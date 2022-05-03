Miranda Kerr's Met Gala Glow Was Thanks to This Best-Selling Tinted Serum

Miranda Kerr's Incredible Dewy Complexion at the Met Gala

Getty Images

You wouldn't always know it just by looking at the outfits of the celebrities on the red carpet at the Met Gala, but there is always a theme to the annual event. This year, 2022, was In America: An Anthology of Fashion with a white-tie, Gilded Age-inspired dress code. I would have to say this year's fashion hits came from Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Although fashion is obviously the focal point of the night, there were some incredible beauty looks, one of which came from Miranda Kerr.

The supermodel and founder of certified organic and natural skincare brand Kora Organics wore a white, full-skirt gown by Oscar De La Renta. The rest of her look stayed true to the chic and elegant vibe exuded by her dress.

Kerr's hair was worn in a middle part with the strands slicked back into a low bun. She kept her makeup dialed down with a natural complexion punctuated by a signature red lip. The almost-wet, glazed donut-level sheen to her complexion was the beauty showstopper, and it was thanks to Ilia's eternally popular tinted serum.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Courtesy

Shop now: $48; iliabeauty.com

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is perhaps the crowning jewel of Ilia's clean makeup-skincare hybrid products. The tinted serum has SPF protection, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalane — it's basically the epidermal equivalent of chugging 2 liters of electrolyte-packed water.

The supermodel's absolutely glistening glow and vivacious skin is one of the frequently cited reasons it has over 9,000 five-star reviews. One satisfied shopper wrote, "I look airbrushed but in the most natural way." Another five-star reviewer wrote, "I've tried so many SPF products on my face, I could probably have made a career out of it," yet, Ilia's Super Serum tops their list. "I doubt I'll ever find anything that could be better than this product." Kerr's makeup artist Ericka Verrett used Super Serum because it let the supermodel's pristine skin shine and take the spotlight, according to Ilia. It's one skincare-makeup product that will replace several steps in your routine, and as evidenced by Kerr and thousands of reviewers, it's definitely worth the investment. Head to Ilia to find your perfect match among 30 shade options.