Miranda Kerr on Staying Friends With Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Slow and steady wins the race — just ask Miranda Kerr, who was nicknamed "Turtle" for, well, taking her time. On this week's episode of Ladies First with Laura Brown the model opened up about how she approaches everything in life with less hustle than you might think.

"I love to take my time with things. I'm not a fast mover," she tells Brown. "I have a lot of strength, but I like to do it slow and steady."

And whether she made it happen quickly or not, the model and founder and CEO of cosmetics company Kora Organics has had quite the fruitful career. Kerr is clearly ambitious. She started her modeling career at just 13 years old before moving to Japan at 18 to pursue it full time — but she tells Brown that she's never taken the job too seriously ... or personally (a must in the industry).

"When I started modeling, I saw it as a bit of fun," she tells Brown. "I never took it too seriously, 'cause I thought, 'You know what? This is all going to end. It's great that they want to take my photo today, but tomorrow it could be all over. So just enjoy it while you can.'"

She continued, "I'm not going to take it personally. If they want to use me, great. If they don't, then there are so many other things that I'm interested in in my life like that I want to do."

But don't let this attitude fool you into thinking that she's any less hardworking than the next person — because the native Australian knows when to put her "head down and butt up."

"It's an Aussie thing: it means you're just going to focus and do what [you're] here to do," she explains. "I was thinking, 'I'm just going to work.' I never in my wildest dreams would have thought I would have had a long career like I've had."

It wasn't until Kerr had kids — her three sons: Flynn, Hart, and Myles — that she decided to slow down and prioritize herself and her personal life.

"I started to prioritize my time more and think to myself, 'Actually I don't need to be doing all of these jobs. I don't need to say yes to everything. It seems like my career's in a good place, and I can be a little more selective about what I do and don't do,'" she recalls.

The multi-hyphenate has now pivoted to businesswoman, after starting Kora Organics in Australia in 2009, two years after having Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. She later launched the brand in the U.S. in 2017, which is an award-winning favorite in the organic skincare category.

She even has some very familiar faces involved with the line, like pop star Katy Perry (she swears by the Turmeric Moisturizer), who is engaged to and shares daughter Daisy with Kerr's ex, Bloom. In fact, the whole bunch seems to get along great — including Kerr's husband, and father of Hart and Myles, Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snapchat.

"It's incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us," says Kerr. "Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind."

She adds that she and Perry became fast friends after being introduced by Bloom in 2016 when the pair first started dating. "We just clicked instantly so easily, like we had been friends before or something," she says. "From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me."

For more on Kerr's motherhood journey, badass business, and why she found "the best" in her husband, listen to Ladies First on your pod player of choice.

