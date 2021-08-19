Miranda Kerr Says Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom Is Like 'An Annoying Brother'

Talk about brotherly love.

Miranda Kerr candidly described her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, as an “annoying brother” during an appearance on WNBA star Candace Parker’s podcast on Tuesday.

Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010 to 2013 and share one child together, a son named Flynn. After their divorce, Kerr married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, whom she shares two boys with, and Bloom partnered up with singer Katy Perry. Bloom and Perry recently welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove.

The supermodel said the couples vacation together and celebrate major milestones together, and added that she especially loves Perry.

“It’d be safe to say I love her more than Flynn’s dad,” the model said while laughing, before saying that her actor ex-husband is “like a brother.”

“And most of the time, an annoying brother,” Kerr quipped. “So [Perry] helps me deal with him because she can deal with him. And I’m so grateful that she’s there. Because it just takes the pressure off me.”

Kerr’s comments echo actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who has made similar remarks about her ex, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, since the two consciously uncoupled years ago.

Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Mamounia hotel inauguration in 2009 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images)

“He’s really like my brother,” Paltrow said of Martin on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in 2018. “We’re very familial. It’s really nice. It’s great.”

When Colbert said it was “hard to describe someone you had children with as your brother,” the Goop founder replied that “would explain the divorce.”

During an appearance on the “Today” show earlier this year, Paltrow referred to Martin as a brother again.

“He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family. I love him,” she said. “And I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well. ... You know, it really did, I have to say.”

