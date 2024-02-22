Miranda Kerr Lists Her Longtime Malibu Home for $4.4M — See Inside!

Kerr first moved into her private Malibu home with an ocean view in 2014

Marcelo Lagos Miranda Kerr pictured alongside Malibu property

Miranda Kerr is listing her longtime property in Malibu.

The model, 40, is selling her Malibu home for $4,495,000 after purchasing it in 2014. Kerr’s ocean-view gated estate features a 40-foot long pool, spa and a guest house.

Kerr's gorgeous home is designed to be welcoming for extended family or people who love to host guests. It also offers plenty of privacy thanks to being both gated and surrounded by a beautiful landscape featuring a pond and other water features.

Marcelo Lagos Miranda Kerr's Malibu home

The property also provides a lot of space thanks to its high ceilings and glass walls. Meanwhile, guests can also enjoy stunning views from the guest house.

Before Kerr, the home was owned by the late Hollywood star James Whitmore for over three decades before his death in 2009 at the age of 87.

The home is situated near beaches and an abundance of shopping and restaurant options. Additionally, it can be purchased "furnished and turnkey" for an addition $100K.

Marcelo Lagos Miranda Kerr's Malibu home

Realtor Brian Goldberg revealed in a press release to PEOPLE that Kerr bought the property ten years ago due to its location, views, landscaping and privacy.

In 2021, Kerr also opened up her doors to MyDomaine for its inaugural digital issue.

Marcelo Lagos Malibu home

The star "fell in love with it instantly." She added, "I loved the bones, the high ceilings, and the light that comes through the big windows."

Kerr continued, "I loved climbing trees as a kid, and being amongst the trees, and that's how I feel in this house."

At the time of the interview, Kerr shared her home with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and three boys: Hart, 5, and Myles, 4, whom she shares with Spiegel, and Flynn, 13, her son with ex Orlando Bloom. She and Spiegel are expecting another child together later this year.

