Miranda Cosgrove Reveals to Josh Peck That She’s Never Been Drunk Before

There are two things Miranda Cosgrove has never done before: she's never gotten drunk or smoked.

The iCarly alum revealed some personal details about her life on Tuesday's episode of the Good Guys podcast, which is co-hosted by Josh Peck.

During the podcast, Peck, 37, asked Cosgrove if she'd ever done anything bad before. "Like, do you drink? Do you do any of that?" he posed to his former Nickelodeon costar.

"I've never been drunk in my entire life," Cosgrove, 30, replied. "I truly don't have a good reason," she continued. "I've never even been buzzed. I've sipped things before, but like two sips."

Cosgrove went on to add that while she's never smoked before she once had an edible brownie that caused her to fall asleep for 17 hours. She explained, “I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role and got used to it and just kind of stuck with it forever.”

She said that she still plans on drinking eventually.

Cosgrove and Peck have a close bond after having played siblings Megan and Josh on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh.

Recently, they were able to work together again on Cosgrove's Paramount+ iCarly revival. Peck appeared on a few episodes as Paul, a talent manager helping Carly Shay (Cosgrove) to reach new heights as an influencer.

"One of the first things I ever did in acting was Drake & Josh," Cosgrove, 29, recalled to PEOPLE exclusively. "I auditioned for it when I was 8 and the final audition was with Josh Peck, and I got to meet him for the first time."

She continued, "It was so much fun getting to work with him when I was little because he's not afraid to just, like, go wild and be hilarious and improv and do whatever. So, I've always loved him."



After all these years, Cosgrove and Peck have managed to maintain a tight-knit bond. "I'm really close with Josh. I think he's one of the best people ever," the actress said, adding later, "I love him and I feel really lucky that he's a part of my life. He's awesome."

While appearing on the Cancelled with Tana Mongeau podcast last month, Peck opened up about his relationship with alcohol. He shared how to cope with the pressures of fame, family issues and other inner turmoil, he turned to drugs and alcohol.

"At 17, I lost all this weight but I was like the same head but in a different body. I thought, 'I'm at the finish line. I did it. Now I just don't have to worry about anything,' " he recalled, adding, "But quickly, I was still plagued with the same thoughts and things that had plagued me my whole life. Dad issues, you name it."

The former child star also found himself wanting to make up for his lost teenage years while building his showbiz career and working on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007.

"I also was 17 and supremely stupid, and it's time for me to catch up. I have to party now because I spent my teenage years alphabetizing my DVDs and not going and making out with people. So now it's time," he explained.

