Miranda Cosgrove Recalls Embarrassing Moment from OG 'iCarly' Where Her Bra Insert Fell Out During Filming (Exclusive)

"It flew through the air and they yelled, 'Cut.' And nobody really knew what happened. I knew, of course," Miranda Cosgrove exclusively tells PEOPLE

Polk/Variety via Getty Miranda Cosgrove at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Miranda Cosgrove is looking back on a relatable, yet "really embarrassing," moment from her youth.

While filming the original iCarly series, the 30-year-old actress tells PEOPLE she had an on-set mishap that involved a chicken cutlet bra insert.

"When I was maybe probably 13, I had to jump on a trampoline for one of the web show things. And at the time, I put something in the bra of what I was wearing because I wanted to look like I had bigger boobs," the Despicable Me actress recalls. "I was jumping on the trampoline and one of them flew out. It was a little thing, I don't even remember what. It was a cutlet or some little thing. ... It flew through the air and they yelled, 'Cut.' And nobody really knew what happened. I knew, of course."

Afterward, Cosgrove was "running around looking for it." But her costars were also investigating the situation, attempting to figure out what had actually happened.

"I found it and I think I stuck it in my pocket or something. And Nathan [Kress] at the time kept saying, 'What was that? What flew through the air? What was that?' He would not let it go because he just wanted to figure it out, and he didn't have any idea what it was," she continues. "And I think Jennette [McCurdy] knew. I feel like she was like, 'Oh, God.' But it was just so embarrassing and I'll never forget it."

Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Courtesy: Everett Collection Miranda Cosgrove (left) on iCarly with costars Nathan Kress (center) and Jennette McCurdy

It wasn't until maybe "six months ago" or so that the "Kissin U" singer finally brought it up again with Kress, 30, and disclosed what had actually happened.

"I was telling the story and Nathan was like, 'I have no idea what you're talking about. I don't remember that,'" she recalls. "But it was literally one of my most embarrassing moments on set. ... A whole crew of people and a cutlet flying through the air wasn't my best moment."

iCarly aired for five seasons on Nickelodeon between 2007 to 2012. Several years after the popular series concluded, Paramount+ premiered the iCarly revival in June 2021, starring most of the original cast.

The new iteration, which sees Cosgrove's titular Carly Shay navigating life as an adult after being a social media sensation in her youth, is currently in its third season.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+ Miranda Cosgrove as Carly on the Paramount+ revival 'iCarly'

Stepping back into the role was familiar territory for Cosgrove, who feels she's "a lot like the character Carly in real life."

"I'm so similar to her, there aren't a lot of differences. But one of the main differences would just be, I think she's even more positive and kind than me," she says. "I feel like when she meets people and if someone does something bad to her, she, for a long time, tries to believe that they're good and that they're not actually that bad until she finally realizes and turns. So she's just even more optimistic."



In teasing what's to come on the revival, the School of Rock actress hints at a major moment that will occur in the upcoming finale. "I'm excited for people to see the rest of the third season. I think the finale episode is going to really shock people, because there's a question people have been asking the entire time since the show started that has never really been answered," she reveals. "And it gets answered in the finale."

Cosgrove also does "hope" that the story can continue beyond season 3. "I don't even know if there is going to be a fourth, so I'm waiting to see what happens," she adds.



New episodes of iCarly arrive Thursdays on Paramount+

