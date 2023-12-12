'Miraculous': 72-year-old Idaho woman missing 4 days found in canyon

Penny Clark's car is shown in a ravine about 30 miles southwest of Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. She had been reported missing four days earlier.

A missing woman was rescued from an Idaho ravine four days after losing contact with her family.

Canyon County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday got a tip from two men camping in the area that they found a car partway down a canyon near Melba, a small farming community about 30 miles southwest of Boise.

The car matched the description of the one owned by 72-year-old Penny Clark, who was reported missing Tuesday from Nampa, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrived at the scene a short time later and found Clark’s car about 200 yards from the canyon wall. Clark was about 40 feet below the car in the ravine.

Here’s what we know.

When was Penny Clark rescued?

Rescuers were able to reach Clark later that same afternoon, finding that she was conscious and alert.

It took about two hours for rescuers to take her from her initial location to where paramedics were on stand-by to get her “advanced medical attention,” according to the post.

“This is frankly one of the most miraculous incidents that I can recall in all my years in law enforcement, and it’s a true testament to the strength and fortitude of Penny Clark," Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a statement. "The medics who evaluated her on scene believe that she had been there for at least a couple of days, and more than likely since Tuesday when her family last had contact with her. It’s truly a miracle, and I’m hopeful that she makes a full recovery."

How is Penny Clark now?

Rescuers reported that Clark was conscious, alert and talking to her rescuers, according to a post by the Nampa Police Department, who were contacted by the family to search for Clark.

The department said that the help of those involved in the rescue was “unbelievable.”

“Her family is currently with her and has asked that people respect their privacy at this time,” according to the sheriff's office. “And to everyone who assisted in any way, from the original call to Nampa Dispatch, to those that will treat Penny in the hospital, and everyone in between - THANK YOU!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 72-year-old Idaho woman missing 4 days found in canyon