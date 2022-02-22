‘A miracle.’ Twins recovering after Tri-Cities rescuers had to cut them out of crushed truck

A Benton City teen has undergone at least two lengthy surgeries to repair broken bones since he and his twin brother were in a collision a week ago.

Firefighters had to use a “jaws of life” rescue tool to remove Cameron and Gage Pentland from their crushed pickup, according to police.

The brothers had been traveling west on Gage Boulevard the evening of Feb. 15, when an eastbound Chevy Malibu made a left-hand turn at Steptoe Street in front of the truck, Kennewick police Lt. Jason Kiel told the Tri-City Herald.

Police did not release names or conditions of the occupants in either vehicle.

However, Samantha Pentland quickly turned to GoFundMe to share details of her brothers’ injuries from the “horrible car accident and ask for help covering their impending medical bills.

“Right now my family needs all the help they can get,” wrote Samantha Pentland.

Cameron and Gage Pentland of Benton City had to be removed from their crushed pickup by emergency crews using a “jaws of life” rescue tool.

The fundraiser has a $10,000 goal, and so far has raised almost $7,400 for the family of the Ki-Be High seniors.

“I am truly a blessed man under the circumstances! God is good,” said a Facebook post from the brothers’ father, Brian Pentland.

He directed people to check out pictures of the crash on the Kennewick Police Department’s Facebook page, and described it as “a miracle” that all survived given it could have been a fatal wreck.

Their mother, Sherrol Pentland, also shared on her Facebook page that the family’s church, Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, established a site for donations.

Kennewick police said the eastbound Chevy Malibu turned in front of the brothers’ truck at the Gage Boulevard and Steptoe Street intersection.

“No one ever plans for hard times to come, but boy has it hit us this time, and it’s going to be a long hard mountain my family is about to climb,” said Sherrol Pentland.

“I know that Cameron and Gage would love to be able to tell you all thank you for the prayers right now, but until then, I will say it for them, THANK YOU!! Please continue sending those up.”

1 home, 1 still hospitalized

Gage Pentland was treated at a Tri-Cities hospital for his injuries, which included broken ribs, a broken right hand, a bruised lung and initial concerns of a cut spleen. He also reportedly suffered a concussion and does not remember what happened.

Story continues

Gage was released from the hospital Friday to continue his recovery at home.

Meanwhile, Cameron Pentland had to be flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of multiple shattered bones, including his pelvis and both hips. He also is suffering from a concussion.

The Benton City brothers were traveling west on Gage Boulevard when an eastbound Chevy Malibu made a left-hand turn at Steptoe Street in front of the truck, according to police.

Brian Pentland, who traveled to Seattle to be by his son’s side, said on Facebook that Cameron had his first surgery Thursday on his pelvic bone.

In a second surgery Friday, doctors did some more work on Cameron.

“Doctors say he is doing good,” wrote Brian Pentland. “... Thank you for your prayers and thank you all for your generosity, friendship and help you have been to me and my family. I am truly humbled by this experience. I do not know how to express the gratitude I feel other than repeating, ‘Thank you guys so much!’”

In a Monday evening update on Facebook, Brian Pentland shared that Cameron “is healing up from his surgeries. He is in a lot of pain. He is impressing the nursing staff with his good attitude and being polite. He says thank you for all the prayers and he can feel them!”