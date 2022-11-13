‘What a miracle.’ Miami Beach voters approve $159 million investment in arts and culture

Amanda Rosa
·4 min read

Miami Beach’s arts and culture institutions won big this election season.

On Tuesday, Miami Beach residents voted to green light $159 million in bonds to fund several local cultural institutions’ repairs, renovations and projects along with the reconstruction of the dilapidated Byron Carlyle Theater. The referendum -- which benefits organizations like the Holocaust Memorial, Miami Beach Botanical Garden and The Fillmore -- was approved with about 65 percent of the votes.

“That is a resounding ‘yes,’” said Silvia Karman Cubiñá, The Bass Museum executive director. “It wasn’t a sort of, ‘We kind of like the idea, so let’s vote.’ It was a testament to the type of city that we that we’re working and living in.”

The approval was a victory for both the Miami Beach institutions who spearheaded the “Yes 2 Arts” campaign and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who said the referendum was the “most important thing on the ballot.”

City officials have been eager to shake the beach’s rowdy party reputation by promoting itself as an arts and culture destination home to a symphony, a ballet and the annual Art Basel Miami Beach fair. For years, officials have debated how to manage South Beach’s party atmosphere while the city has been criticized for showing hostility toward Black tourists.

Voters’ approval shows that Miami Beach residents want to prioritize investments in arts and culture, Gelber said.

“I’ve always felt like we sell ourselves short by just being a party destination. I don’t think that’s really who we need to be,” Gelber said. “We are always going to have beautiful beaches and great weather, but when we add to that these cultural amenities, we’re creating a special destination that can really choose who it wants to be.”

The investment will come at a cost to Miami Beach taxpayers, though the exact amount is not yet confirmed. In July, when the City Commission approved the referendum to appear on Tuesday’s ballot, city spokesperson Melissa Berthier said the estimated cost per $100,000 of taxable value would be $21 annually.

The referendum approval came just four years after residents approved $439 million in bonds for projects related to public safety, infrastructure, beaches and parks.

Maria Hernandez, the Miami Beach general obligations bond program director, said residents will see a change to their taxes in October or November 2023. Until then, the city has already begun meeting with the over a dozen institutions and organizations who will soon get a piece of the $159 million pie in April, she said.

The biggest share -- $30,570,000 -- will go toward the demolition, reconstruction and reopening of the Byron Carlyle Theater, which closed in 2019. The current facility, which was built in the ‘60s, often floods and is too damaged to fix, Hernandez said.

The Byron Carlyle Theater on Miami Beach
The Byron Carlyle Theater on Miami Beach

“This is a project that the residents of North Beach have been wanting for a long time,” Hernandez said.

The money each group and project will receive was divvied up months ago. The Bass, an art museum in Collins Park, plans to use its $20,100,000 to build a new wing and retrofit its cafe area into a multi-purpose, high-tech space to host events and gatherings, Cubiñá said.

The New World Symphony, based out of the New World Center, will receive $5,700,000 to take care of much-needed repairs and upgrades, including fire alarms panels, flood barriers and elevators. The art bonds will help organizations like New World square away infrastructure issues to focus its other funding on arts programming, said symphony president Howard Herring.

Miami City Ballet, which will get $16 million, will set aside $4 million for its workforce housing project. The ballet needs to fix its loading dock, renovate its bathrooms and upgrade its studios and theater with new lighting rigs, cameras and projectors, said MCB chief operating officer John Shumaker.

Shumaker, who has been with the ballet for six years, spent the better part of the last four months organizing fellow Miami Beach cultural institutions and campaigning heavily for the referendum to pass. After the 2018 infrastructure bond approval, Shumaker said the city’s arts and cultural groups knew the importance of securing funding to keep their facilities up-to-date and better serve their missions.

Miami City Ballet will receive money from Miami Beach’s $159 million bond to improve their studios and to build workforce housing.
Miami City Ballet will receive money from Miami Beach’s $159 million bond to improve their studios and to build workforce housing.

When he woke up Wednesday morning, Shumaker recalled receiving a text from MCB artistic director Lourdes Lopez: “What a miracle.” Despite unprecedented inflation, taxpayers were asked to increase their own taxes to fund the arts, and they said yes, Shumaker said.

“They heard our call, they voted as such and they trusted in us,” he said. “Now it’s our turn to pay it back to them.”

This story was produced with financial support from The Pérez Family Foundation, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.

Latest Stories

  • Residents hurt jumping from windows during Fort Worth apartment fire; over 25 displaced

    Eight apartments were destroyed and multiple others were heavily damaged.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa

  • Pärssinen's 1st NHL goal leads Predators over Rangers 2-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuso Pärssinen scored his first NHL goal, Juuse Saros made 34 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Saturday night. Mark Jankowski also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Filip Chytil scored and Jaroslav Halak made 16 saves for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Pärssinen put Nashville in front 4:58 into the opening period, driving down the right side before beating Halak high to the far side.

  • Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings

    DETROIT (AP) — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory. During regulation time, Larkin also failed to convert on a first-period penalty shot. Montreal’s Mike Hoffman scored two first-period goals on similar plays. He gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at

  • GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G

  • 6 best moments in Canadian soccer history

    Canada will be looking to add another signature moment at the 2022 World Cup.