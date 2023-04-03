‘We need a miracle.’ Ky. football player unconsciousness after brain injury in game

A campaign called Prayers for Andrew has been spreading across Kentucky since Friday when a Pulaski County High School football player sustained a brain injury in a game.

Alan Dodson said his son Andrew Dodson was running the ball in the Pulaski County varsity football spring Maroon and White game when he was tackled by a teammate.

“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” said Dodson, noting Andrew was wearing a helmet.

“His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain,” said Dodson. “He had a major surgery to relieve the pressure and has never awakened. He has been fight(ing) for his life on total life support.”

A social media post from Immanuel Baptist Church at Somerset said Andrew’s classmates and adults gathered to pray, and sing a couple hymns outside the hospital in the parking garage.

“I know this is the busiest week of the year in the church calendar,” Dodson said in another post, referring to Easter. “However, if you can, would you please have your church intervene for Andrew today? We need God’s power and wisdom. We need a miracle. We need your prayer.”

Nearly 550 people responded online from Crittenden County to London, saying they would pray.