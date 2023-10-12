The Miracle Club, review: Maggie Smith is too big for this creaking Irish comedy

Laura Linney and Maggie Smith in The Miracle Club - Jonathan Hession

It shouldn’t be controversial to say that Maggie Smith has long surpassed national treasure status. That signature rheumy glare, capable of turning from withering to wounded with a barely perceptible flick, should be on UNESCO’s next list of intangible cultural heritage. Said look proves to be one of two secret weapons in this gentle, lightly comic Irish period piece about the fading of intergenerational bruises: the other is a sincere and deeply felt performance from Laura Linney, whose verbal set-tos with Smith are its unquestionable highlights.

It opens in the late 1960s in the fictional working-class Dublin enclave of Ballygar, where Linney’s Chrissie Ahearn – who’s nattily dressed enough to raise eyebrows in this quaintly down-at-heel spot – has returned from the United States for the first time in 40 years. The occasion of her visit is her mother’s funeral, though few are delighted to see her – not least Smith’s Lily, whose late son Daniel played a decisive role in Chrissie’s departure four decades beforehand.

Anyway, with a worrying creak and a clank from the plot, it isn’t long before Chrissie becomes caught up in the local church coach trip to Lourdes. Lily is among her fellow passengers, as are her estranged one-time best friend Eileen (a thanklessly sour part for Kathy Bates) and Dolly (Agnes O’Casey), a younger housewife and mother who brings along her mute son in the hope the French town’s healing waters might bid him to speak.

Well, I say “French town”. The film was, rather obviously, shot entirely in Ireland, and its evocation of the Pyrenees is a little threadbare. Think a few Tricolours draped around the ladies’ otherwise sturdily Celtic hotel, and some antiseptic tourist-board drone shots of the Sanctuaire that call to mind the first sight of Princess Peach’s castle in Super Mario 64.

This is both distracting in itself and also pity, since it hobbles the fish-out-of-water fun the film tries to have with its first-time international travellers. Fortunately, though, it doesn’t end up constricting the central story, or rather the story behind it – the one that explains Chrissie’s sudden departure all those years ago, and which over the course of the film comes gradually to light.

To say any more would only short-circuit that journey, but the source of the women’s regrets and resentments does ultimately ring true, and the thawing between Smith and Linney’s characters is movingly played. (Co-writer Jimmy Smalthorne has noted that the script was inspired by similar goings-on in his own family in the same period.)

“You don’t come to Lourdes for a miracle,” explains Father Dermot (Mark O’Halloran), the women’s priest and de facto tour guide. “You come for the strength to go on when there is no miracle.” To sceptics that might sound like a sweetly framed cop-out, just as The Miracle Club’s own manoeuvrings can, at times, feel a bit pat and convenient. But its final moment of reconciliation – Smith and Linney back home by the shore, having pruned back 40 years of emotional overgrowth – justifies the trip.

12A cert, 90 mins

