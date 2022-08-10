‘Miracle’ child survives after mom on e-bike is killed by SUV, California family says

A California mom was riding an electric bike with her 1-year-old daughter when they collided with an SUV, according to family members and police.

“Christine (Hawk Embree) was tragically taken from us in a bicycle accident while riding through her neighborhood in Carlsbad, accompanied by her beautiful 16 month old daughter, Delilah,” loved ones said in a GoFundMe. “Miraculously, Delilah was thrown clear of the accident, and with the help of a bicycle seat and helmet, came through unscathed.”

While Hawk Embree’s death is a tragedy, family and friends find comfort knowing her child survived “relatively unscathed.”

“Absolute miracle,” friend Charlie Ninegar told KNSD, describing Delilah’s survival as a “silver lining.”

Carlsbad police were called to the traffic collision at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, according to a news release. A Toyota 4-Runner and an electric bike collided at an intersection.

The 35-year-old woman and a 16-month-old child were taken to a hospital, police said, where the woman died of her injuries.

“It hurts so bad,” her mother, Teresa Troutman-Reed, wrote. “I just want her back again.”

“She was not only a wonderful mother to our granddaughter Delilah, she was a wonderful daughter, she was the best wife and friend to Bob Embree, the best sister to Jessica Hawk and Samuel Reed, adored by many relatives and a friend to so many wonderful people,” father Mark Reed shared on Facebook. “I love you now more than ever and miss you sweetheart.”

Bob Embree learned of the crash while on duty as a firefighter in Orange County, according to the GoFundMe. “A phone call every first responder fears,” the Carlsbad Firefighters Association said.

Investigators have not given a cause for the crash, but they have ruled out drugs and alcohol. Police say the driver, a 42-year-old woman, stayed at the scene after the collision.

Any witnesses are asked to call accident investigator Cpl. Matt Bowen at 442-339-2282.

