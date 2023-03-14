This ‘Miracle Balm’ helps me look awake and polished on no-makeup days

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For the most part, there are always a few days each week when I don’t want to put on a full face of makeup. But even on those low-maintenance days, I still do want to look polished when running errands or hopping on a Zoom call.

So for those in-between days, I turn to Jones Road’s Miracle Balm.

Credit: Jones Road

Founded by absolute makeup legend Bobbi Brown, Jones Road was created “on the philosophy that the world doesn’t need more beauty products. It needs better beauty products.” The brand produces clean, high-quality makeup and skin care formulas, but its standout product (and best seller) is definitely Miracle Balm.

Described as “a wash of soft-focus moisture to perfect and enhance skin,” this balm comes in eight shades that can be used on any skin tone. The product is inherently light reflecting and can be worn alone or on top of your regular makeup look.

To use the balm to its fullest extent, the brand recommends breaking the top of the balm’s surface with your finger and warming the product up a bit. After that, you can add Miracle Balm anywhere you like with your fingers or a makeup brush. When I’m only wearing the balm, I like putting some on my checks, my brow bone and my lips. But it also looks great on any high point — like your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose or your collarbone.

But what I love most about this product is that it truly isn’t glittery or sparkly — it just has a subtle shimmer that instantly brightens my skin and makes me look alive. It’s also foolproof because it’s hard to add too much. My go-to shade is Dusty Rose because it has a slight pink hue to it, but you can also choose from bronzier shades or even a clear option.

While $38 isn’t cheap, my Miracle Balm has lasted me for months, and a little goes a long way. If you love a multitasking beauty product that looks good with any makeup look, definitely treat yourself to your own Miracle Balm!

