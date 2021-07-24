Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver Medal For India in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Family and Friends of Weightlifter Celebrate in Manipur (Watch Video)
Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category.
Manipur | Family and friends of weightlifter #MirabaiChanu celebrate after she wins #Silver medal at #OlympicGames
"We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," says her relative in Imphal pic.twitter.com/62oxxT13bj
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021
