Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver Medal For India in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Family and Friends of Weightlifter Celebrate in Manipur (Watch Video)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Team Latestly
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category.

Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Sumit Nagal Becomes Only Second Indian To Reach Second Round

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories