Mira Sorvino Offers Sweet Tribute To Actor Dad Paul Sorvino

Paul Sorvino, pictured with daughter Mira Sorvino, died on Monday. (Photo: Kathleen Voege/Associated Press)

The death of actor Paul Sorvino on Monday inspired many Twitter tributes, but none may be as touching as the one posted by his daughter, Mira Sorvino.

The Oscar-winning actor said on social media that her “heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over,” and added, “He was the most wonderful father.”

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Many of Sorvino’s friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry sent their condolences.

Mira, so sorry for your loss. Sending my love. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 25, 2022

Oh Mira, I thought of you first. I know how much you loved your dear father. And he loved you so much. Sending all the condolences in the world. ❤️ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 25, 2022

Dear Mira, your Dad loves you so much - he’s Number One always and forever. ✨ — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) July 25, 2022

Other celebrities offered their own tributes.

Terrible day. First David Warner,now Paul Sorvino. Very talented and fun to be around. Condolences to Mira and his entire family. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) July 25, 2022

The amazing Paul Sorvino has passed. From Baker's Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles - he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family.#rippaulsorvino — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 25, 2022

Sadly we are running out of good fellas. Paul Sorvino had a barrel chested power on the silver screen. Dominant, sincere & deadly. Also, he could make us smile. Immortalized by his contribution to cinema we will always enjoy the perfection of his https://t.co/wwZxKBwMGvpic.twitter.com/dOrJbqLnR6 — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) July 25, 2022

RIP Paul Sorvino. A great actor and the real deal. Someone once said “ Paul, you are a really good tennis player!”

Paul

“Hey. I don’t fuck around.”

Perfect

His talent and humanity in his roles will be missed. My love to Mira and the family — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) July 25, 2022

Rest in peace Paul Sorvino. My heart goes out to @MiraSorvino and the entire family. Love and Blessings. ❤️💐❤️ https://t.co/cIrlINhNjh — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) July 25, 2022

