Mira Sorvino, Josh Charles and More Mourn ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry: ‘You Sweet, Troubled Soul’

Selome Hailu
·4 min read

Tributes poured in from all corners of Hollywood when the news came of Matthew Perry’s death at age 54 on Saturday. The actor, best known for starring as Chandler Bing in “Friends,” was found dead in a jacuzzi as a private residence in Los Angeles.

Many of the sentiments posted online Saturday pointed to Perry as the heart of the humor in “Friends.” As written in a tribute by Variety‘s chief correspondent Daniel D’Addario, “the character’s caustic wit, as performed by a master comic actor, presented as nothing more and nothing less than observational humor about his friends: One degree harsher and it would have tanked the show, one degree softer and it wouldn’t have landed.”

Meredith Salenger, who starred in “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon” with Perry, wrote that she has known Perry since they were both 16, and shared four photos of them together. “Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry,” she said.

“Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!” wrote Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 TV movie “Parallel Lives,” on X, formerly known as Twitter. “May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

“Awful news. RIP brother,” posted Josh Charles, who worked with Perry on “The Good Wife.”

“What a tragic piece of news to read,” George Takei wrote on Threads. “My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates.”

“Matthew Perry invited me to his home once to join in the celebration of the LA Kings winning the Stanley Cup,” wrote Stuart Levine, vice president of editorial and media relations at NBCUniversal. “He couldn’t have been nicer. A truly deep loss.”

“Matthew Perry’s performance in FRIENDS was Emmy worthy,” said “Pose” co-creator Stephen Canals on X. “A performance in a show that defines my adolescence. Thank you, sir, for the many laughs. May you rest easy.”

“Please never hesitate to reach out to people you know who may be struggling. Or even just to reach out and check in,” said “Cougar Town” co-creator Kevin Biegel on X. “We all go through our battles, it’s hard to work outside of yourself, I know. But if you can, do it, someone may for you. I didnt know him but felt like I did…”

See more tributes to Perry below.

