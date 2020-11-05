Mir feeling more pressure in MotoGP title race ahead of European GP

Joan Mir admits he is now feeling "a bit more pressure" in the MotoGP title fight, as he leads the standings by 14 points ahead of the European Grand Prix.

The Suzuki rider strengthened his lead in the championship with a third-place finish in the Teruel GP last month, while Petronas SRT's Fabio Quartararo struggled to eighth.

Mir has so far refused to focus fully on the championship battle, repeatedly stating doing so would be a "mistake".

But with just three rounds to go in 2020 and six riders covered by 32 points ahead of this weekend's first Valencia race, Mir admits the pressure is beginning to mount.

"Yeah, for sure I'm feeling a little bit more pressure because the championship is getting closer," Mir said of Thursday at Valencia.

"So, every one of us feels this is going to finish soon. So, just enjoying the moment.

"We will see the positions we will finish on Sunday. I'm confident I can do a good job and in the end, we will see where we are."

Currently Mir, Quartararo, Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, Andrea Dovizioso and Alex Rins have a shot at winning the championship, and of all of them Mir is the only one to have won a race yet.

But the Suzuki rider admits he "doesn't care" about the other five riders and their positions in this championship battle, and is simply focused on his own race.

"Honestly, I don't care about the others," Mir said when asked if there was less pressure being a title protagonist in a large group.

"I just care about my feeling, to get that great feeling on the bike, to give my 100% in all the weekends.

"At the end, we are in this position with three races to go that is not bad.

"But it's important to continue like that. For sure, we can see that there are a lot of riders, championship contenders, more than normal.

