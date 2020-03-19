What Is Miquel y Costas & Miquel's (BME:MCM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Miquel y Costas & Miquel (BME:MCM) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 36% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Miquel y Costas & Miquel Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 8.08 that sentiment around Miquel y Costas & Miquel isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Miquel y Costas & Miquel has a lower P/E than the average (8.8) in the forestry industry classification.

BME:MCM Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Miquel y Costas & Miquel shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Miquel y Costas & Miquel's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Miquel y Costas & Miquel's Balance Sheet

Miquel y Costas & Miquel's net debt is 8.2% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Miquel y Costas & Miquel's P/E Ratio

Miquel y Costas & Miquel has a P/E of 8.1. That's below the average in the ES market, which is 13.4. The company does have a little debt, and EPS is moving in the right direction. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Miquel y Costas & Miquel over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.7 back then to 8.1 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Miquel y Costas & Miquel. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

