MipTV Organizer Says it Will Follow ‘Government Sanction’ Against Russia

Reed Expositions (RX), the organization behind the international TV showcases MipTV and Mipcom, has issued a statement saying it “strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Although Reed Expositions is a private business, it said that it will follow “government sanctions and policies in each territory where (it) operates.”

More from Variety

In practical terms, it means there won’t be any Russian film and TV outfits such attending MipTV which is set to take place in April in Cannes, a source close to Reed Expositions told Variety.

“RX stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, particularly with our employees around the world who have family and friends in the Ukraine,” said Reed Expositions. “We also stand in solidarity with our Russian employees working in challenging conditions,” added the banner.

Over the weekend, Series Mania festival said it had disinvited Roskino, the government-backed advocacy organization for the nation’s film and TV industry. Roskino was planning to host a presentation of buzzed-about content at Series Mania which starts March 18 in Northern France.

Series Mania said it had taken the decision to oust Roskino from its guest roster after the French culture ministry vetoed its presence at at the event in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s significant that Reed Expositions is also following this path even though Reed Expositions is a private business.

Other major events have yet to weigh in on the call for boycott of Russian media, notably the Cannes Marché du Film which takes place in May.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.