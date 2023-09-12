Mipcom to Honor Arthur Essebag, TV Host and Founder of Satisfaction Group, With International Format Awards

Mipcom, the Cannes-set international TV showcase, will pay tribute to Arthur Essebag, the well-known French TV host and founder of Satisfaction Group. Essebag will receive the international format awards at a gala ceremony on Oct. 15.

Founded nearly 14 years ago, Satisfaction ranks as a leading purveyor of unscripted programs in its home market with over 1,000 hours of TV content which are produced through labels across 30 territories, including France, Germany, Spain and the U.K.

More from Variety

Satisfaction recently ventured into English-language markets with a stake in Yes Yes Media, the company founded by Richard Bacon alongside Elisabeth Murdoch’s Sister Media. The outfit has also formed a joint venture with Fulwell 73, the U.K.-based production company behind “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

The event will organize for the first time a summit dedicated to AI with Anshul Kapoor, head of media broadcasting solutions at Google, Benjamin Field, Deep Fusion Films’ executive producer, and Mathilde Pavis, a lawyer and consultant.

Registrations for this year’s edition of Mipcom has gone up by 15% to more 11,000 participants coming from 100 countries. There will be 300 stands, including 55 new stands dedicated to new technology and artificial intelligence. Most big media companies in Europe and U.S. studios will have a presence at the market, including Disney+, NBCUniversal, Paramount, MGM, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, Studiocanal, The Mediapro Studio, Banijay, TF1, Mediawan and Newen, among others.

As previously announced, Bob Bakish, Paramount Global president and CEO, will be celebrated as the Personality of the Year on Oct. 17, while Gerhard Zeiler, Warner Bros. Discovery’s president of international, and Laura Fernandez Espeso, The Mediapro Studio, will be delivering Media Mastermind Keynotes. Maxime Saada, Canal+ Group’s chairman and CEO, will receive Mipcom’s Variety Vanguard Award and will take part in a fireside chat.

Story continues

MipJunior, the international kids screenings and co-production market, will kick off on a day earlier than in previous years, on Oct. 13. As much as 1,000 participants, including more than 300 participants.

China will be this year’s country of honor with 300 delegates and nearly 40 companies from the Middle Kingdom expected to turn up. Sun Zhonghuai, VP of Tencent and CEO of Tencent Online Video, China’s biggest streaming video platform will give a keynote speech on the first day.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.