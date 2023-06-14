Minx Season 2: Joyce and Doug Cultivate Their Cheeky Empire in Full Trailer — Watch

“A lot of people counted us out. But we are back and better than ever!” Jake Johnson’s Doug boasts at the top of Minx‘s Season 2 trailer. And the same sentiment applies to the comedy itself, which was renewed at Max, then abruptly cancelled, then saved by Starz for its sophomore season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The video sneak peek, released Wednesday, hints at how things went after Jake Johnson’s Doug gave Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce full ownership of the male nude magazine at the end of Season 1. (Read a full recap.) The trailer shows Joyce poised to sign with a big-time publisher, but then Doug shows up… and pretty soon, their partnership appears to resume.

More from TVLine

From there, the magazine’s popularity soars. Rolling Stone (which, in a fun nod, was the first publication to write about the trailer) visits Minx headquarters for a story about the business. Joyce and Doug give red carpet interviews about their success. And sales are up, up, up, prompting Doug to cry, “We’re taking this thing global!”

The Season 2 cast also includes Idara Victor, Michael Angarano, Oscar Montoya and new addition Elizabeth Perkins, as well as Jessica Lowe and Lennon Parham — whose characters are still romantically involved.

Minx will return for Season 2 on Friday, July 21, at 9/8c. The episode will be made available at midnight on the 21st on the Starz app and on demand.

Press PLAY on the video above to see the Minx crew in action, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch the new season?

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.