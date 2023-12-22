Minx Is Probably Done, Jake Johnson Says

While there’s still no official word regarding Minx‘s renewal, it’s looking more and more like Bottom Dollar is going out of business for good.

Series star Jake Johnson recently told our sister site Deadline that he doesn’t expect the comedy to come back for Season 3. He called the show’s 2022 renewal-then-cancellation at Max, and the subsequent move to Starz, “brutal,” adding that Season 2’s unfortunate timeline didn’t help things, either.

“Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it… My guess is you can’t beat something up that many times and keep going,” he said, pointing out that he had so little hope for a renewal that he’d cut his hair, which no longer resembles his character’s 1970s-era ‘do.

“I really loved the cast and the crew and the writers,” Johnson added. “It was a great group, but I don’t know.”

TVLine has reached out to Starz for comment.

Minx follows the exploits of a fictional erotic women’s magazine, conceived by feminist up-and-comer Joyce (played by Ophelia Lovibond) and published by porn purveyor Doug (Johnson). In Season 2, which premiered in July, the magazine’s success attracted a new publisher: the wealthy Constance (Elizabeth Perkins), whose involvement shook up the family-like staff. The season finale, which began streaming Sept. 9, found Joyce essentially ousted from the publication she created. Meanwhile Constance, whom we learned was sleeping with Doug, installed him as the sole head of the company. (Read a full recap.)

When TVLine spoke to executive producer Paul Feig after the finale, he hinted that two characters who’d been referenced in Season 2 — Doug’s ex-wife and Joyce’s mother — might show up in a potential third season.

“I mean, in television, you never put something in unless it’s going to come back later or you’re going to have something for it,” he said, smiling. “And we love dropping seeds.”

Will you be bummed if Johnson is right and Minx doesn’t come back? Hit the comments and let us know!

