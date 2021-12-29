Minutes from Noteholders meeting

ÍL-sjóður

Attached are the minutes from the meeting of the Noteholders of HFF on the 14th of December. The meeting was requested by Noteholders holding more than one tenth of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes in order to propose a resolution for approval at the meeting. The resolution was rejected.

Attachments


