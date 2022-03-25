Minutes from the Election Meeting

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Lysaker, 25 March 2022

The election meeting, held on 24 March, resolved to follow the nomination committee's recommendation by re-electing Sverre Dale Moen as a board member and Sondre Gullord Graff as a deputy member for a new 2-year period. Furthermore, in line with the Board's recommendation, Jon Terje Øverland and Bjarne Refsnes were re-elected as members of the nomination committee for a new 2-year term.

After the election, the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS remain unchanged and constitutes:

Shareholder-elected representatives:

Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman)

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Jenny Rundbladh (deputy)

Lars-Erik Eriksen (deputy)

Unitholder-elected representatives:

Sverre Dale Moen

Brita Cathrine Knutson

Sondre Gullord Graff (deputy)

Employee-elected representatives:

Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl

Karsten Solberg

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596



