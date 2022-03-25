Minutes from the Election Meeting
Lysaker, 25 March 2022
The election meeting, held on 24 March, resolved to follow the nomination committee's recommendation by re-electing Sverre Dale Moen as a board member and Sondre Gullord Graff as a deputy member for a new 2-year period. Furthermore, in line with the Board's recommendation, Jon Terje Øverland and Bjarne Refsnes were re-elected as members of the nomination committee for a new 2-year term.
After the election, the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS remain unchanged and constitutes:
Shareholder-elected representatives:
Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman)
Lars Aa. Løddesøl
Jenny Rundbladh (deputy)
Lars-Erik Eriksen (deputy)
Unitholder-elected representatives:
Sverre Dale Moen
Brita Cathrine Knutson
Sondre Gullord Graff (deputy)
Employee-elected representatives:
Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl
Karsten Solberg
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.
Fund name and share class
Symbol
ISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
STIIAM
NO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
STIINM
NO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
STIGEP
NO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5
STIGS
NO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
STIGM
NO0010841596