‘The Minutes’ on Broadway Brilliantly Shows How Democracy Dies Under Strip Lighting

Tim Teeman
·6 min read
Jeremy Daniel
Jeremy Daniel

The Minutes is a brilliantly sugared, very bitter pill. At first playwright and star Tracy Letts, and his on-fire company of actors, seem to take us to comedic Parks and Recreation territory. The play, which opens on Broadway on Sunday night (Studio 54, booking to July 24), is centered around a town hall council meeting in Big Cherry, Pennsylvania, with a gallery of the strange, eccentric, and clueless blowhards you might expect flexing their jaded, policy-shaping muscles.

The Final Season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Perfect

Mr. Oldfield (Austin Pendleton, scene-stealing, comic genius) is particularly exercised over parking spaces. Mayor Superba (an avuncular-meets-menacing Letts) and his fellow council colleagues are exasperated with Oldfield’s interruptions and crotchety mischief-making. Ms. Innes (Blair Brown) has a statement to read out that is also a rap sheet of local scandals. The sharp secretary Ms. Johnson (Jessie Mueller) has no time for Mr. Peel (Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid) trying to make small talk over kids. He’s a dentist, but not hustling for business, he says. She also mispronounces Mr. Assalone as that name sounds, rather than, as he eventually gives up insisting, “Mr. Assalon-ay.” Ms. Matz (Sally Murphy) just seems loopy.

But something really isn’t right. Thunder is cracking outside, accompanied by torrential rain. The lights keep going out. What has happened to the missing Mr. Carp (Ian Barford), and at last week’s council meeting? No one will give Mr. Peel a simple answer. How the answers are revealed, and very dark they are, give the play its title, in that everything lies in the mysteriously unready minutes of that meeting.

First, Mr. Peel must battle to have them heard, and from this moment the play becomes not just an interrogation of small-town democracy but democracy itself, and how fragile and imperiled it is. How does white supremacy sustain itself? How is history rewritten and corruption accommodated as a necessity to maintain white hegemony? Big Cherry is the nightmare opposite of Schitt’s Creek.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>(L-R) Jessie Mueller as Ms. Johnson, Noah Reid as Mr. Peel, Jeff Still as Mr. Assalone, Tracy Letts as Mayor Superba, and Cliff Chamberlain as Mr. Breeding.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Jeremy Daniel</div>

(L-R) Jessie Mueller as Ms. Johnson, Noah Reid as Mr. Peel, Jeff Still as Mr. Assalone, Tracy Letts as Mayor Superba, and Cliff Chamberlain as Mr. Breeding.

Jeremy Daniel

Intentionally or not, the physical staging of The Minutes—Anna D. Shapiro directs, David Zinn is the designer—strikingly sets up the play’s central idea. We are in a crucible of democracy. In their council chamber, the cast forms a semi-circle on stage, and we the audience complete the circle, watching the inner workings of the meeting. The audience’s response to the action shows that, whatever else, Letts has succeeded in making an interactive play. The audience makes it clear they want to know the truth as much as the newly elected Mr. Peel.

Although the play feels beyond timely, Letts originally wrote it in 2017, as the Trump presidency ground into gear. (It opened on Broadway in February 2020, before COVID closed it.) The Minutes bluntly shows us how society can fall apart under faulty strip lighting, all the while following committee rules and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. It balances the comedy of small-town mundanity with a more dramatic indictment of racism and democracy’s failure.

For this critic, this play feels all too painfully up to the minute, as Republican-run legislatures seek to control what is taught in schools, doing all they can to stamp out discussion of LGBTQ and race-related issues, under a general anti-critical race theory banner. The outlawing of abortion, before any Supreme Court ruling on the matter, is under way state by state.

Quite apart from what is taught in schools, hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills have been tabled in the legislatures, mostly focused on discriminating against trans kids. Gender affirming care has been labeled by legislators as “child abuse.” The language around the various “Don’t say gay” bills—including words like “groomer”—has led to an explosion of new anti-LGBTQ prejudice—and more isolation for LGBTQ kids who need support.

As Mr. Peel, Reid is as outwardly genial as he was playing Patrick, David’s boyfriend and eventual husband in Schitt’s Creek. But his anger rises, as Mayor Superba and his cronies do all they can to obstruct him from finding out what happened to Mr. Carp.

The key to the mystery comes, appositely enough, from something initially played for laughs, when the council members spring from behind their desks to enact the history of the battle that forms the foundation of the town’s history. Hilariously performed by the company, it features a white family and soldier bravely holding out against a group of Native American marauders. Except this isn’t the history of Big Cherry at all. In another history we hear that it was the Native Americans who were the victims of white aggression.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>(L-R) Jeff Still as Mr. Assalone, Tracy Letts as Mayor Superba, and Cliff Chamberlain as Mr. Breeding.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Jeremy Daniel</div>

(L-R) Jeff Still as Mr. Assalone, Tracy Letts as Mayor Superba, and Cliff Chamberlain as Mr. Breeding.

Jeremy Daniel

Previous to this, we have seen Mr. Hanratty (Danny McCarthy) try to table a bill to allow the construction of a fountain in celebration of the received wisdom—or ignorance—of that battle, and Mr. Blake (K. Todd Freeman), the only Black member of the council, try to engage colleagues’ interest in the idea of a “Lincoln Smackdown” at the event that would celebrate the town’s history.

Mr. Breeding (a lightly sneering Cliff Chamberlain) is disparaging about the need to give the disabled a ramp, airily dismissing Hanratty’s shock at his prejudice and insensitivity. Something shady has been happening around stolen bicycles, Mr. Assalone, and his brother, the chief of police. This feels very much a white man’s world, and the women of The Minutes—excellent as the actors are—feel underwritten for. The rules-observing Ms. Johnson is given one, very meager line when Mr. Peel wonders at her capitulation to the ways of the council.

Both Letts and Reid eventually separately let rip, as the younger man argues for democratic openness and decency, and telling a more embracing version of history, whereas Mayor Superba lays out—using Mr. Peel’s privilege against him, his SUV, and nice suburban home—what is on the line if Big Cherry’s history, and the way this town council’s work, is questioned. Dissent of any kind will not be tolerated. It would have been good to hear more from Mr. Blake about how he, as a Black man, came to sign up for what we see this council truly stands for.

The ending will go unspoiled here but must be mentioned and—for those who go to see The Minutes—will be much discussed. For this reviewer, it did and did not work. The banality of the evil and democratic collapse in Big Cherry and beyond are what the play so adroitly shows, and then, in its closing moments we’re suddenly in Stepford Wives, Rosemary’s Baby territory. Shocking as it is, it felt like an unnecessary over-coloring of the play’s narrative. It does not detonate the play but feels like a sledgehammer just took the place of a fine chisel.

But then, one wonders how else dramatically we could have left this council chamber representing a bigger hell. Whatever else, Letts holds a black mirror up to us about where we are and where our society and we may be headed as Republican extremists and democracy’s destroyers take hold of local, national, and international politics. It is not just our vote that matters, The Minutes makes clear, but our active participation in the frayed-to-torn thing we still call democracy.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • 'Very blessed' says P.E.I. runner headed for Boston Marathon

    Fourteen Prince Edward Islanders will be running the world's oldest annual marathon this year. After two pandemic-disrupted events, the Boston Marathon is back for its regular spring running this Monday. It is not only the world's oldest, it is also one of the most popular, and participating takes more than just turning up at the start line. Runners must meet a particular time in a qualifying event. "I know many who have tried and not got that qualifying time," said runner Amber MacLeod. "It's k

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.