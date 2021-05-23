Minus Tavares, Matthews leads the way as Leafs down Habs 5-1 in Game 2 to even series

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO — Auston Matthews and his teammates watched in stunned horror as a bloodied John Tavares was stretchered off the ice Thursday following a terrifying collision.

Given a chance to regroup minus their captain and leader, the Maple Leafs' best player dragged Toronto into the fight an emotional 48 hours later.

Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists Saturday as the Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.

"It means a lot, not only for the guys in the locker room, but for John himself," the 23-year-old sniper said. "He's such a big part of this team.

"When something really scary and serious goes down like it did the other night, the response from the group was unbelievable."

Released from hospital Friday after undergoing a CT scan and an MRI, Tavares is out indefinitely, but Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas said before Game 2 the veteran centre avoided structural damage to his head, neck and spine when he took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens winger Corey Perry.

Tavares messaged and spoke with teammates Thursday night from hospital to let them know he was on the mend and to encourage them to push on without him.

"His leadership of our team, despite his situation, didn't stop," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "That really helped put our guys in the right headspace."

William Nylander, with a goal and an assist, Jason Spezza, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot, into an empty net, also scored for Toronto, which got 22 saves from Jack Campbell. Mitch Marner chipped in with two helpers as the Leafs' struggling power play connected on two opportunities in the same game for the first time since March 3.

"The only way we can see John is if we win," Spezza said. "It's incredible how selfless he is. He's trying to calm us down, even the night it happened.

"We care deeply about Johnny and we want to do well for him. We're gonna try to win as many games as we can so we can get him back in the lineup."

A healthy scratch for Game 1, Jesperi Kotkaniemi replied for Montreal. Carey Price stopped 29 shots as the best-of-seven matchup between these storied Original Six rivals now shifts to the Bell Centre for Games 3 and 4.

The Canadiens took the opener by a 2-1 scoreline on the back of Price's 35-save performance and Paul Byron's spectacular short-handed winner.

Tied 1-1 after 20 minutes Saturday, Toronto took its first lead of the series at 5:15 of the second period when Matthews — the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner with an NHL-best 41 goals — buried a Justin Holl rebound on an odd-man rush.

Matthews, who also won 80 per cent of his faceoffs as part of his standout performance, had seven goals and 14 points in 10 games against Montreal, and has now scored 20 times in 26 combined career outings versus the Canadiens.

The Leafs' struggling power play, which went 0 for 4 in Game 1 and also surrendered Byron's highlight-reel effort, was thwarted on two more man-advantage opportunities thanks to big stops from Price on Matthews and Spezza before Marner dangled around the goaltender only to be denied by Joel Armia in the Canadiens' crease.

But the North Division's No. 1 seed got another crack when Kotkaniemi went off for cross-checking, and Sandin blasted a one-timer through a crowd for the rookie defenceman's first-career playoff goal at 13:20.

Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme curiously challenged for goalie interference on Joe Thornton despite there not appearing to be much contact, but the call stood after the referees took a long look.

Television cameras caught Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin in discussion with coaches in Montreal's private suite in the aftermath of the goal, but Ducharme said he made the final decision.

"We could see clearly that Thornton was touching (Price's) stick," he said. "We had an angle where it was conclusive. It's my call, but everyone agreed that we had to challenge it."

"I didn't know what the challenge was to be honest," Sandin said. "Just hoping for them to call it a goal. I was a little nervous to be honest, because we were just talking about I haven't scored in a year and a half or something like that.

"Super happy."

The failed challenge handed Toronto another power play, although the Canadiens survived to only be down two heading to the third.

"The momentum shifted in the second period," Ducharme said in reference to the officiating. "We didn't change it and the Leafs didn't change it."

Toronto got its fifth man advantage midway through the third, and after Matthews ripped a one-timer off the post, the puck bounced kindly to Nylander for him to bag his second of the series at 8:50.

Keefe said Montreal's decision to make the series as physical as possible contributed to the Canadiens being whistled for six straight penalties.

"They want to make it a war," he said. "If you're going to do that, you're at risk of getting penalties called against you.

"That's our job as a power play to make them pay."

The Canadiens pulled Price for an extra attacker with 6:30 left in regulation, but Kerfoot iced it into the empty net late.

The first Montreal-Toronto playoff series since 1979, the Leafs picked up their first post-season win over the Canadiens since Game 6 of the 1967 Stanley Cup final, which secured the franchise's last title.

The home side had a couple of good early chances, but the Canadiens opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first when Kotkaniemi — in the lineup for the injured Jake Evans — shovelled home a loose puck.

Toronto responded at 12:25 following a terrific shift in Montreal's zone.

A pass by Canadiens winger Artturi Lehkonen went off the referee's skate before forechecking Leafs defenceman Zach Bogosian fed a puck in front that a hard-charging Spezza, who was coming off the bench, stole from teammate Wayne Simmonds and wired shortside on Price to get the Leafs headed in the right direction.

"The guys just refocused," Keefe said of his team's response to the Tavares injury. "You're winning for him, you're winning for all the guys that don't get the play, you're winning for the guy next to you in the room or the guy on the bench. There's all sorts of reasons to compete.

"We have another one."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2021.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Auston Matthews leads the way as Maple Leafs even series with Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Khris Middleton hits winner as Bucks beat the Heat in OT

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Lightning criticize officiating after Kucherov leaves following dirty slash

    The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.

  • Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4.

  • Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov pace Lightning's rout of Panthers

    Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's run at Kiawah Island may have come too late

    Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses in Geneva Open final

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins says he was turned away from Atlanta restaurant because of his race

    The restaurant pointed to its dress code in response.

  • Houston Dynamo hold off Vancouver Whitecaps for 2-1 win

    HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodriguez and Maxi Urruti scored first-half goals and the Houston Dynamo held off the Vancouver Whitecaps for a 2-1 win on Saturday night.The Dynamo (3-2-2) took the lead in the eighth minute. Fafa Picault swinged in a cross from wide left, Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was unable to corral it after a deflection off defender Bruno Gaspar and Rodriguez smashed home the putback."I thought we came in well in the game," said Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos. "We had flow to our game, we had good possession. And then in one play that we misread, it's a transition against us, we don't read that the ball is not under pressure, we don't drop fast enough, the ball gets in behind, and it puts us in trouble."They get the 1-0 and it created a little bit of unsettlement in our team,"Urruti doubled the lead in the 42nd minute with a side volley to finish Rodriguez’s corner."Unfortunately we gave for the first time a goal on a set play," said Dos Santos. "We're very disappointed with it."Deiber Caicedo pulled the Whitecaps (2-4-1) within 2-1 in the 80th minute, dribbling around goalkeeper Marko Maric and drilling a right-footed shot through three defenders.Houston’s Ariel Lassiter had a curling left-footer miss off the top of the crossbar in the 67th minute.The Whitecaps dropped their third straight contest while being outscored a combined 6-1."I'm disappointed because we're training hard in the week and we can play like we know. It depends on us," said 'Caps centre back Erik Godoy. "We need to keep training hard and play better."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' dominant pitching, Rays get rookie boost

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: PINSTRIPE PITCHING Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.73 ERA) tries to extend a streak of dominant starting pitching by the Yankees when he opposes Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.44 ERA) and the White Sox in the Bronx. Following Corey Kluber’s no-hitter at Texas and outings by Domingo Germán against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole against Chicago, the Yankees have four straight starts of seven shutout innings for the first time since 1932 (Johnny Allen vs. the St. Louis Browns, George Pipgras and Red Ruffing vs. Chicago and Lefty Gomez vs. Cleveland). The Yankees beat Chicago 7-0 Saturday for their fifth win in a row. New York leads the major leagues in shutouts and have eight in the first 46 games for the fourth time after 1958 (nine), 1955 (eight) and 1910 (nine). RAYS NEWCOMER Tampa Bay goes for its 10th straight victory with a lineup now boosted by rookie Taylor Walls. Walls hit two doubles Saturday night in a 3-1 win over Toronto. The 24-year-old shortstop had never played above Double-A until this season -- he was called up from the minors after shortstop Willy Adames was traded to Milwaukee on Friday. “The past 12 hours has felt like five days,” Walls said before the game. “The events, they’re happening so fast. There’s no way all this could happen in just 12 hours.” TRY AGAIN Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias (6-1, 3.04 ERA) makes another attempt to beat the Giants when he starts at Oracle Park. Urias is 0-2 despite a 2.12 ERA in 15 career games against San Francisco, including nine starts. The World Series champion Dodgers have won seven in row, beating the Giants 6-3 on Saturday. HOMER HAPPY Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves look to tee off once more against the Pirates. Atlanta has totaled 10 home runs in the past two games off Pittsburgh pitching. Acuña hit one of the Braves’ two grand slams in a seven-homer outburst during a 20-1 romp Friday night, then connected for his major league-leading 15th homer Saturday in a 6-1 win. Atlanta leads the major leagues with 75 homers. “The Braves are red hot,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “They hit home runs. They lead the league in home runs and they’ve got the guy leading the league in homers.” HARPER SLUMP Bryce Harper is hitless in his last 16 at-bats for Philadelphia and struggled after a shoulder injury forced him from a game last week. Harper struck out three times in an 0-for-5 night during a 4-3 loss to Boston on Saturday. He grounded out with two on in the ninth. Harper is in a 2-for-25 slide with 13 strikeouts and Philadelphia has lost four in a row and six of seven. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The Clippers are following a familiar script after Game 1 loss against Mavericks

    This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.