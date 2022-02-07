A Minty Hue Lands on the Jordan 1 Mid

Following a shaggy suede gray colorway and a deconstructed "Inside Out" model, the Air Jordan 1 Mid returns in a spring-ready "Blue Mint" colorway.

The sneaker starts with a white leather base, exposed on the toe box and side panels. A dark blue hue covers the overlays, tongue, laces, Swoosh and lining, while the shoe's titular shade lands on the collar, heel, insole, outsole and tongue branding.

No official release date has been announced, but based on the shoe's colorway we expect to see the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Blue Mint" to drop during the spring months.

