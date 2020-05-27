Minto Apartment REIT Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

OTTAWA , May 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (MI-UN.TO) today announced the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held on May 27, 2020 (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The voting results are as follows:

Nominee

Number of Units

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Roger Greenberg

45,349,350

5,506,583

89.17%

10.83%

Allan Kimberley

50,802,069

53,864

99.89%

0.11%

Heather Kirk

50,320,320

535,613

98.95%

1.05%

Jacqueline Moss

48,532,400

2,323,533

95.43%

4.57%

Simon Nyilassy

50,291,769

564,164

98.89%

1.11%

Philip Orsino

45,491,081

5,364,852

89.45%

10.55%

Michael Waters

49,466,865

1,389,068

97.27%

2.73%

In addition:

  • KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the REIT for the 2020 fiscal year;

  • Unitholders voted to increase the maximum aggregate value of the investments of the REIT in properties under development from 10% to 20% of the REIT's gross book value; and

  • Unitholders voted to increase the maximum aggregate book value of the investments of the REIT in mortgages and similar instruments from 15% to 20% of the REIT's gross book value.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: www.mintoapartments.com.

