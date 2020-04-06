Minto Apartment REIT to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 6, 2020

OTTAWA , April 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (MI-UN.TO) today announced that it will release its 2020 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 6 th, 2020.

Michael Waters , Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Morin , Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, May 7 th, 2020 at 10:00 am (ET) . The dial-in numbers for participants are 416-764-8688 or 888-390-0546. In addition, the call will be webcast live at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1299623&tp_key=a96506a7ce

A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 14 th, 2020. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 888-390-0541 (Passcode: 457755#). A transcript of the call will be archived on the REIT's website.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada . The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto , Montreal , Ottawa , Calgary and Edmonton . For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartments.com/ .

