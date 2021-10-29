Minto Apartment REIT Announces Closing of $87 Million Bought Deal Offering of Trust Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, ON, Oct 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MI.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the closing of the sale of 3,795,000 trust units of the REIT ("Units") from treasury at a price of $22.85 per Unit (the "Offering Price") to a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (the "Underwriters") for gross proceeds of approximately $87 million (the "Offering"). The Offering included 495,000 Units sold pursuant to the full exercise of an over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund its equity requirement for the acquisition of Le Hill-Park in downtown Montreal (the "Acquisition"), the previously announced convertible development loans on the Beechwood project in Ottawa, Ontario ("Beechwood") and Phase I of Lonsdale Square in North Vancouver, British Columbia ("Lonsdale Square") and to pay down a portion of the amount outstanding on its credit facility providing financial capacity for future acquisitions.

The Units have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Units in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartments.com/.

Story continues

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events and in some cases can be identified by such terms as "will", "intends" and "expected". In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the Offering; the timing for completion of the proposed Acquisition and the Offering; a property that is the subject of the proposed Acquisition, the satisfaction of the conditions for completion of the proposed Acquisition and the Offering; the potential economic impact of the proposed Acquisition; and the construction and development of the project at Beechwood and Phase I of Lonsdale Square. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of assumptions that the REIT believes are reasonable and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's Management Discussion & Analysis dated August 12, 2021, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), as well as the ability of the REIT to complete the proposed Acquisition, including the assumed mortgage financing contemplated herein, and the Offering on terms as contemplated. Certain information in this press release may be considered as "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding the REIT's reasonable expectations with respect to the proposed Acquisition. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes. The REIT does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE MINTO Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c0552.html