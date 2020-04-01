Is Minth Group Limited's (HKG:425) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Minth Group Limited's (HKG:425) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Minth Group has a P/E ratio of 10.34. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.7%.

How Do You Calculate Minth Group's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Minth Group:

P/E of 10.34 = CN¥15.216 ÷ CN¥1.472 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CN¥1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Minth Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.4) for companies in the auto components industry is higher than Minth Group's P/E.

SEHK:425 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 1st 2020

Minth Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Minth Group's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But EPS is up 7.6% over the last 5 years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 1.4% annually. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Minth Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Minth Group has net cash of CN¥1.8b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Minth Group's P/E Ratio

Minth Group's P/E is 10.3 which is above average (8.9) in its market. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Minth Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

