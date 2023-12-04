Mint Hill student dead, two others injured in crash 1 mile away from their high school

One Mint Hill student died and two others were hospitalized in a morning car crash near their high school Monday, school officials said.

At least one car carrying the Rocky River High School students crashed on Blair Road and Allen Station Drive, according to paramedics. That’s about a mile away from the school.

“Sudden death and life-threatening injuries can be difficult for us to understand, especially with young people,” wrote Principal David LeGrand in a statement to families. “...Counselors will be highly visible throughout the building and available to assist with grief counseling.”

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if any other cars were involved. WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, reported one tanker truck was spotted at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.