Minority Group Fears ‘Genocide’ in Trump-backed Honduras

CALI, Colombia—It’s been almost three weeks since five Afro-Indigenous Garifuna men were abducted at gunpoint from their homes in Triunfe de la Cruz, on Honduras’ northern Caribbean coast.

Witnesses say the kidnappers were wearing police uniforms, and at least four of the five victims were prominent environmental defenders and community leaders who opposed development projects on their ancestral lands. All five remain missing, despite mass protests and calls for justice from groups like Amnesty International and members of the U.S. Congress.

A letter signed by more than a dozen U.S. lawmakers on July 30 cited the case of the missing Garifuna activists and decried “the deterioration of human rights protections and the growing culture of impunity under the administration of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.” In spite of such concerns, Hernández remains a close ally and so-called “proven partner” to the Trump administration. (More on that later.)

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the president of the Fraternal Organization of Black Hondurans [OFRANEH], Miriam Miranda, said the Garifuna were the victims of attempted “genocide.”

“This plan of dispossession, contempt and displacement has been systematic and persistent for many years,” Miranda said. “The [Honduran] state seeks the extermination of the Garifuna population [and] has sown terror and death in our communities.”

Today the Garifuna live primarily along the Caribbean coast of Central America. Because their ancestral lands also happen to be valuable beachfront property, the Garifuna have long been at odds with those who covet their turf—namely the Honduran state and multinational corporations wanting to develop industrial agriculture or luxury accommodations for tourism.

Honduras is listed as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for environmental defenders. Miranda, who has also survived a kidnapping attempt and received recent death threats, said that 17 Garifuna had been killed over land rights struggles since the start of 2019, including a 71-year-old community leader whose body was found showing signs of torture on June 21.

“The Roots of Racism”

In the wake of the abductions last month, Honduras’ Garifuna communities have rallied together, holding a series of protests akin to the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping the U.S., with many bearing signs that read “Garifuna Lives Matter.” As with their counterparts stateside, the protesters have suffered swift and brutal crackdowns by Honduran authorities, with some of the marchers reportedly coming under fire from security forces.

OFRANEH president Miranda said the Garifuna stand in solidarity with BLM due to the shared common ground:

“BLM’s fight against police brutality and institutionalized racism involves the Garifuna community,” Miranda said. “As a Black body [of people] we also experience police abuse and institutionalized racism—both those of us who live in Honduras as well as the 200,000 Garifuna living in the United States.”

Grahame Russell, co-director of the Washington-based NGO Rights Action—which works closely with the Garifuna community and maintains a permanent observer presence in Honduras—said there are “significant similarities” between the two movements.

“The roots of racism towards Black people in the U.S. and the roots of what the Garifuna people are suffering all have to do with European imperialism, colonialism and the slave trade,” Russell said.

