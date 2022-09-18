The Minority Business Development Agency Honors the 2022 MED Week Award Winners

Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)
·7 min read

Washington, DC, Sept. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) proudly announces recipients of the 2022 Minority Enterprise Development Week (MED Week) Awards. The MED Week Awards are the highest level of national recognition that a U.S. minority-owned firm can receive from the Department of Commerce. These prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of minority entrepreneurs, as well as the individuals and organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to advancing minority business enterprises.

The 2022 National Minority Business Award recipients are:

MINORITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISE AWARDS

Robert J. Brown Minority Business Enterprise of the Year is presented to H.J. Russell & Company.  H.J. Russell & Company was established in 1952 as a general contracting company. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, H.J. Russell has since grown into one of the largest Black-owned construction services firms in the United States and has expanded to include other service areas such as program management, real estate development, and property management.

Minority Construction Firm of the Year is presented to Onyx Enterprises, Inc., a Certified Woman and Minority Owned and Small Business headquartered in Detroit, Michigan and provides engineering consulting, project management and construction management services to local, state, federal government, engineering consulting firms and contractors. The President and CEO is Tarolyn Buckles. Onyx Enterprises has over 34 years of experience in project management and construction management services.

Minority Export Firm of the Year is presented to Tecma. The organization was founded over three decades ago by current company president and CEO, K. Allan Russell, along with three mentoring business partners. Tecma designed a business model, the Mexico Shelter Manufacturing Partnership (MSMP), that has helped their clients streamline business operations in Mexico.  The company’s MSMP now covers sites throughout Mexico with more than 70 operating facilities including Torreon, Rosarita, and Silao.

Minority Technology Firm of the Year is presented to LilliiRNB. Lillii RNB, Inc is an enterprise solutions company that specializes in enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, with a focus on retail technology for point-of-sale systems and returns/refund management. Barbara Jones, founder and CEO, specializes in point-of-sale systems, ACI and EMV hardware upgrades, and omni-channel and e-commerce technologies.

Minority Manufacturing Firm of the Year is presented to Piping Technology & Products, Inc. Piping Technology & Products Inc is now known as a one-stop-shop for pipe supports, expansion joints, shock control devices, and more. Piping Technology & Products and its wholly-owned subsidiaries specialize in a wide range of manufacturing techniques that include metal forming, bellows forming, machining, and welding.

Minority Marketing & Communications Firm of the Year is presented to The Carter Malone Group. The Carter Malone Group was founded in 2003 by the President and CEO Deidre Carter Malone and is one of the Mid-South area’s largest minority and woman-owned public relations agencies. CMG opened its doors with one client and has grown to a current roster of over 30 active client accounts including some of the country’s largest organizations.

Minority e-Commerce Firm of the Year is presented to Curacubby. Curacubby is a complete online school management system that handles enrollment, billing and payment processing, account management, reporting, and revenue growth – without the complexity found in other solutions. After founder Steven Khuong’s son was diagnosed with Autism, a group of passionate parents and educators started a preschool program that offered a whole-child approach to educating children with special needs. Curracubby aims to bridge the gap between quality education and mobile commerce.

Minority Veteran-owned Firm of the Year is presented to GC Green Construction Company. A “Veteran-Powered” certified woman, Native American, and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Company, GC Green consulting services are focused on engagements for water/blue-tech, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and resiliency solutions. GCG is working towards combating climate change and climate resiliency.

CHAMPIONS OF MINORITY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Access to Capital Award is presented to Tom Espinoza of Raza Development Fund and Erica Y. Miles of Wells Fargo. Erica Miles is a dedicated diversity and inclusion (D&I) director with track record of advancing D&I goals at large financial institutions through development of data-driven strategies and policy recommendations. She has served as the Director of Diversity and Inclusion for the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, leading work for the Congress’ first ever Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion. Throughout her time on Capitol Hill, Erica helped draft and enact legislation to provide increased access to capital, markets, and technical assistance for minority business enterprises, among other initiatives. Ms. Miles currently serves as a Senior Consultant, SVP for Wells Fargo Bank, building national relationships with diverse businesses and communities and advising on the bank’s company-wide diversity, equity and inclusion.

Tom Espinoza is the President, CEO, and co-founder of Raza Development Fund (RDF), the largest U.S. Latino Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) for the past twenty years with half a billion dollars in total assets under management. Under Mr. Espinoza’s leadership, RDF has provided capital to Latino-serving organizations nationwide and organizations have received technical assistance and loans which have leveraged over $5 billion in private capital for education, affordable housing, and healthcare projects serving low-income families and individuals.

Distinguished Supplier Diversity Award is presented to Ralph Sagaille of The Walt Disney Company. Through inclusive sourcing practices, The Walt Disney Company’s supplier diversity team builds relationships with an ever-growing array of diverse suppliers, as well as certifying agencies and business organizations. In 2021, Disney spent approximately $450 million with certified diverse-owned vendors. Building on their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Disney has committed to increasing their diverse supplier spend to at least $1 billion annually by 2024. Ralph Sagaile serves as the the Supplier Diversity and Sustainability Director.

INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION

The Ronald H. Brown Leadership Award, inspired by the late U.S. Secretary of Commerce, recognizes an individual who has shown exceptional leadership and achieved significant success in supporting diversity in the public or private sector. This year’s awards recipient is John F. Robinson, of the National Minority Business Council, Inc. John F. Robinson is one of the twelve founding members of The National Minority Business Council, Inc. (NMBC). For 50 years, under his leadership, NMBC has enhanced the success and profitability of the small business community through the provision of high-quality services, programs, advocacy, and networking support.

The Advocate of the Year Award is presented to Jason Trimiew of Meta Platforms, Inc. For two decades, Jason has worked at the intersection of the marketplace and social impact in international microfinance, community and economic development, and venture philanthropy. In 2016, Jason joined Meta (formerly Facebook) to launch and lead the company’s supplier diversity program and create more opportunity for diverse-owned firms to do business with Meta and the people and communities that Meta connects.

The Abe Venable Legacy Award for Lifetime Achievement is granted to an individual who has played an integral role in the creative, technical, or professional progress of minority business development over the course of his/her life. This year’s recipient is Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. As the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, he directs the firm's investment strategy, governance, and investor relations. Smith has been recognized for his business achievements and philanthropic efforts, including being named one of Forbes’ 100 Greatest Living Business Minds and a recipient of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy. He is an advocate for what he calls the "2% Solution," calling on companies to invest 2% of their net profits over the next decade to create equity and mobility for America's underserved communities. Smith is also one of the founding leaders of the Southern Communities Initiative, a catalytic program for racial equity across six southern communities that represent approximately 50% of the Black population in the U.S. to create entire ecosystems that lift up communities through targeted investment.



CONTACT: Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) MBDAPublicAffairs@mbda.gov


Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout