Minor scores 19 in Oregon State's 67-55 win against UC Irvine

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damarco Minor had 19 points in Oregon State's 67-55 win over UC Irvine on Saturday night.

Minor also added nine rebounds and five assists for the Beavers (7-2). Michael Rataj shot 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add 13 points. Parsa Fallah went 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Anteaters (9-1) were led in scoring by Justin Hohn, who finished with 10 points and two steals. Devin Tillis added nine points, seven rebounds and two steals for UC Irvine. Myles Che also had eight points. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Anteaters.

Oregon State took the lead with 50 seconds left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 34-30 at halftime, with Minor racking up eight points. Oregon State outscored UC Irvine in the second half by eight points, with Minor scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

