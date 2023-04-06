Minor league pitcher calls Fernando Tatis Jr. a 'cheater' after giving up home run

Fernando Tatis Jr. won't be able to rejoin the San Diego Padres for another two weeks as he completes his 80-game suspension for a positive drug test.

However, he seems to be handling minor league pitching just fine after hitting a long home run in his second game with the Padres' Class AAA affiliate on Wednesday.

He'll also need to handle the criticism that comes his way in the wake of being caught last year using a performance-enhancing drug. The home fans in Sacramento booed Tatis as he rounded the bases and pitcher Kade McClure, who gave up the home run, called Tatis out on social media after the game.

"Cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steriod suspension," McClure tweeted in response to a video clip of Tatis' blast.

Tatis said before spring training began that he was looking forward to the challenge of playing on front of hostile crowds who would likely be booing him at every opportunity.

"It's going to be one of the most emotional years, I feel like, in my career," Tatis said in early February. "I'm looking to embrace it."

However, he may not have considered opposing players might also have similar feelings. McClure, 27, was acquired by the San Francisco Giants this offseason after spending five years in the Chicago White Sox system.

Tatis is allowed to spend 15 days in the minor leagues before he is eligible to return to the Padres on April 20.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fernando Tatis Jr. called 'cheater' by minor league pitcher after HR