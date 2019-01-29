Minor league baseball team using jersey promo to find homes for cats

Minor league baseball promotions run the gamut from ridiculous to highly caloric to facepalm-inducing. They’re a vital part of the game’s business and culture.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have chosen to take the compassionate route with their latest promotion with an added dose of playing on America’s love affair with cats.

The Squirrels announced on Monday that they will plaster the face of a local shelter cat on their jerseys for a game this spring and are asking people to vote on their favorite feline candidate.

More cat stuff: go vote on @Mix981Richmond for Dove, Duke Silver, or Big Guy! 🐱🐾🐱🐾 Which cat will be the face of the Squirrels on 4/6?/ It's up to you! Oh, and you can adopt on of these guys or gals too #purfect. Vote ➡️ https://t.co/CuYzyPdsAL pic.twitter.com/oytrkhbZA1 — Squirrels Baseball (@GoSquirrels) January 28, 2019





That, of course, will make for some absurd, yet undeniably cute jerseys for their April 6 game. It also seems likely to promote the adoption of animals in need of a home.

The three candidates are named Dove, Duke Silver and Big Guy and are from the Richmond SPCA. The Squirrels announced that Dove has already been adopted. Hopefully Duke Silver and Big Guy will find homes shortly too with the added bonus of an adopter being eligible to throw out a first pitch for the Squirrels.

The team plans to auction off the jerseys with proceeds going to the Richmond SPCA.

