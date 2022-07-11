Minor injuries in single-vehicle crash

Kings District RCMP are investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries to a driver, the lone occupant of a silver SUV, in Lower Montague late Monday afternoon. The cause is still under investigation, said Kings District RCMP Constable Alan McGrath, who responded to the call along with several other officers. It appeared the driver was travelling east, out of Montague. Skid marks trailed from the left side of the road, into the ditch, and onto a lawn across from the former Lobster Shanty.

Two Montague fire trucks responded but left the scene promptly after assessing their services were not needed, according to Chief Danny Thomson. Island EMS paramedics tended to the driver on site. Rachel Collier photo

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic