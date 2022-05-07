Minor injuries for several kids after Lexington student takes toy pellet gun to school

Several Morton Middle School students on Friday received minor injuries and were treated on-site by the school nurse when a toy pellet gun was discharged in a restroom.

Twanjua Jones, principal of Lexington’s Morton Middle School, told families in an email Friday night that a student brought a toy pellet gun to school.

“One of our students brought a toy pellet gun to school today,” Jones said in the email. “The pellet gun was discharged in a restroom this morning and as a result, several students received minor injuries.”

“All students were treated on-site by the school nurse and families of students involved have been notified,” she said.

“The Fayette County Public Schools Police Department and our administrative team worked together to investigate the situation, and I assure you that appropriate disciplinary action has been taken,” Jones said.

She asked parents to reinforce with their children that even toy guns are not allowed at school, to talk to them about making good choices and to monitor the things they put in their backpacks.

Fayette County Public Schools Police responded to two other Lexington middle schools Friday for what turned out to be unfounded rumors of a weapon on campus and a bomb threat.

At Tates Creek Middle School, Principal Eric Thornsbury said in an email to families Friday, “our learning today was needlessly disrupted because of a false and baseless rumor that there had been a bomb threat.” He wrote that an investigation determined that it was “only a rumor being spread through student conversation and social media.”

Students at Lexington Traditional Magnet School were temporarily held in their classrooms Friday afternoon while Fayette County Public Schools Police Officers and administrators investigated an anonymous a report that a student had a weapon on campus, Principal Larry Caudill said in email to families. No weapon was found.

“It is easy for unfounded rumors to spring up and quickly spin out of control,” Caudill wrote. “I want to assure you that we take any and all reports of potential threats against our students, staff and campus seriously and will take all steps necessary to keep LTMS a safe place to learn and work.

“We ask you to take this opportunity to remind our students that situations like this are extremely serious. It is important that our students understand that making threats against a school, or bringing a weapon onto school property is a felony under state law. As always, students who are aware of a real threat to safety should be encouraged to share what they have heard or seen.“