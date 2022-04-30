Mino Raiola, one of football’s most powerful agents, dies aged 54

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guardian sport
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Paul Pogba
    Paul Pogba
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Erling Haaland
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Valéry Hache/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Valéry Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Mino Raiola, the agent of players including Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, has died aged 54 after living with a serious illness since January.

Dr Alberto Zangrillo, from San Raffaele hospital in Milan, told the news agency Ansa on Thursday that Raiola was “fighting to survive”. He spoke after multiple reports that Raiola had died, which prompted a post from his official Twitter account to state that he was still alive.

However, on Saturday afternoon, a family statement on the account confirmed Raiola’s death, although no timeline or cause of death was given. “In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent there ever was,” it read. “Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.”

The Italy-born Dutch national was one of football’s most powerful and high-earning agents after almost three decades in the job. His other clients have included Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt and Mario Balotelli.

Mino Raiola with client Mario Balotelli in 2013.
Mino Raiola with client Mario Balotelli in 2013. Photograph: Olycom SPA/Rex/Shutterstock

Pogba and Haaland are expected to make two of this summer’s most significant transfers, with Pogba available on a free when his contract at Manchester United ends and Haaland poised to leave Borussia Dortmund. Manchester City intend to sign the Norway striker.

Raiola, who spoke Italian, Dutch, English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese, was born in Italy but moved to the Dutch city of Haarlem with his family as a baby and worked there in the family pizzeria as a boy.

Raiola later looked after the restaurant’s books, studied law and became a director at the local football club. He wanted to be a football agent, though, and his break came when he was asked by Rob Jansen, one of the leading agents in the Netherlands, to help as an interpreter on Dennis Bergkamp’s transfer from Ajax to Internazionale in 1993. Raiola was given a job at Jansen’s company but walked out to set up on his own.

He oversaw Pogba’s then world-record £93.2m transfer to United from Juventus in 2016. His outspoken nature was exemplified in 2020 when he criticised United’s then manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, for his treatment of Pogba. Raiola said he regarded Pogba not as a client but as family.

Raiola earlier fell out with Sir Alex Ferguson and said in an interview for one of Ibrahimovic’s autobiographies that he found a kindred spirit in the Swede: “I realised straight away that he was an arrogant bastard – in other words, just like me.” Raiola was fiercely critical of Fifa proposals to cap the money agents could make from transfers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Raptors' defence invisible in Game 6 vs. 76ers

    The Toronto Raptors could not contain James Harden, Joel Embiid or the 76ers' 3-point shooters in Game 6 in what was likely their worst defensive performance of the series.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init