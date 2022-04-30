Mino Raiola dead: Football super agent dies, aged 54

(Getty Images)

Football super agent Mino Raiola has passed away at the age of 54, following a period of illness.

A statement from the Raiola family on the Italian’s Twitter page confirmed his death on Saturday afternoon.

Raiola was best known for his work as agent to a number of the planet’s leading players, including Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Erling Haaland.

“In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was,” the statement read.

“Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

“Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.

“We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect for the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief.”

On Thursday, Raiola was forced to take to social media to address his state of health after widespread reports emerged from his native Italy prematurely announced his death.

